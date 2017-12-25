2018 Prophesy :  Neither APC nor PDP can put things in order - Primate Elijah Ayodele

news

According to a report by DAILY POST NIGERIA, the founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his 2018 prophecies.

Some of the prophecies read as follows: “Bread will be scarce in the country, even garri. Some markets will be shut down, and let’s pray against explosion in some markets.

“We should also pray so that we don’t lose any Iyaloja or Babaloja.

“Iyaloja General should pray against multiple troubles, she should also be watchful of scandals."

On the 2019 presidential elections, Ayodele has advised former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to consult God before running for presidential elections in 2019.

“2019: Atiku wants to be president; it’s going to be serious. Only if Atiku consults God very well before he takes the right step, otherwise, Atiku may not get it right." He said.

“The presidential candidate of the PDP will be imposed, he will not be democratically elected after their presidential primaries.

“For the presidential election, this is what you should be expecting: Buhari will do a lot of alliance, he will try to settle so many things and try to balance right and left. But Buhari’s aides will create problems for him.

“The only people who can hold Buhari’s government are Fashola and Amaechi."

Ayodele in his prophecies further predicted five Nigerians who are likely to become presidents of Nigeria. These politicians include Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and Governor Ibikunle Amosun, as well as Bukola Saraki, Rotimi Amaechi and Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola.

“These are the future presidents after 2019, if they are still alive; Tambuwal, Saraki, Fashola, Amaechi, watch these people. Watch Ibikunle Amosun, these are future presidents of Nigeria."

The Primate also expressed his displeasure at the two main political parties in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC). “It is not PDP or APC that can put things in order. Those two parties have nothing to offer Nigeria. The House will break because of Buhari 2019.” He said.

Article by Misthura Otubu