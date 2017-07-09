Morell :  'Safay' [Video]

Rapper Morell, who currently signed to Nordan Ortty Music is here with a new video to thrill his teeming fans.

Off his new album titled "Musa Jikan Musa" , he releases the official visuals to 'Safay' one of the big tunes on the project.

In this visual , Morell tackles poverty, and documents the suffering of many in Nigeria.

This video projects an aspect of Morell that is seemingly unknown to his fans and is a tribute to his loving mother, Late Mrs Hyeladi Musa Akilah, who passed away in 2016. It was directed by Teeflames Films.