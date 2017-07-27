Home > Movies >

What was the 1st Nollywood movie you ever saw? Do you remember?

What was the 1st Nollywood movie you ever saw? Do you remember your first Nollywood movie experience?

In a Twitter chat with Pulse Nigeria, Linda Ejiofor, who plays Bimpe on “Tinsel,” revealed hers to be the classic “Living in Bondage.”

The 1992 movie starred Kanayo O Kanayo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Francis Agu among others.

play

 

It’s Thursday and the best day to revisit the beginning; the movies that got us interested in the Nollywood.

 

The Nigerian film industry releases more movies than its counterparts release in a whole year and sometimes it's difficult to keep with all of them.

play

 

Mine was the 1992 “Abused” which featured Stella Damasus.

However, unlike “Scores to Settle,” which was the 2nd Nollywood movie I saw, the scenes from “Abused” didn’t stick.

So what’s yours? What Nollywood movie do you remember seeing first, the one that turned you into a fan, or not?

