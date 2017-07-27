The Voice Nigeria returned for season 2 on Sunday, July 19, with Yemi Alade joining incumbent coaches Waje, Patoranking and Timi Dakolo.

Since the season kicked off, the judges have sparked conversations on social media with their decisions and actions.

Pulse Movies recently asked readers their perception of the judges. They were also asked to choose their favourite coach so far.

Timi Dakolo emerged the most loved coach, so far.

25% went for the "Iyawo Mi" singer, 17.5% chose the latest addition Yemi Alade, 15% went for the talented Waje, while 10% went for dancehall artist Patoranking.

While some viewers have a favourite coach, 15% of the readers simply want Tu Face Idibia back on the show.

The "African Queen" singer left the show after he left Airtel to become a Glo ambassador.

The remaining 17% think the judges are indecisive. Severally during the blind auditions, the judges often sought approval from each other before turning for a contestant.

The Voice Nigeria blind auditions came to an end on Sunday, July 23, 2017, and the battles are expected to follow suit.