Readers say Timi Dakolo is their favourite The Voice Nigeria coach

Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Timi Dakolo is their favourite coach so far

Pulse Movies asked readers who their favourite The Voice Nigeria coach is, so far. While some said they are all indecisive, most chose Timi Dakolo.

  • Published:
The Voice Nigeria season 2 coaches

The Voice Nigeria season 2 coaches

The Voice Nigeria returned for season 2 on Sunday, July 19, with Yemi Alade joining incumbent coaches Waje, Patoranking and Timi Dakolo.

Since the season kicked off, the judges have sparked conversations on social media with their decisions and actions.

Pulse Movies recently asked readers their perception of the judges. They were also asked to choose their favourite coach so far.

Timi Dakolo emerged the most loved coach, so far.

The Voice Nigeria season 2 coaches play

The Voice Nigeria season 2 coaches

 

25% went for the "Iyawo Mi" singer, 17.5% chose the latest addition Yemi Alade, 15% went for the talented Waje, while 10% went for dancehall artist Patoranking.

While some viewers have a favourite coach, 15% of the readers simply want Tu Face Idibia back on the show.

play 2 Face Idibia was a coach in the first season of "The Voice Nigeria"

 

The "African Queen" singer left the show after he left Airtel to become a Glo ambassador.

The remaining 17% think the judges are indecisive. Severally during the blind auditions, the judges often sought approval from each other before turning for a contestant.

play Yemi Alade had asked Patoranking why he turned for a contestant

The Voice Nigeria blind auditions came to an end on Sunday, July 23, 2017, and the battles are expected to follow suit.

Who is your favourite The Voice Nigeria coach?»

  • 17,5% Yemi Alade
  • 25,0% Timi Dakolo
  • 15,0% I just Miss 2Face Idibia
  • 10,0% Patoranking
  • 17,5% They are all indecisive
  • 15,0% Waje
Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

