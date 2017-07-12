Home > Movies >

"What Lies Within" :  Watch Tope Tedela, Ebele Okaro, Okey Uzoeshi in teaser

"What Lies Within" is a collaborative production from Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winner Tope Tedela, Paul Utomi and Vanessa Nzediegwu.

  • Published:
The producers of the upcoming  Nollywood movie "What Lies Within" have released the official teaser.

The movie is produced by the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winner Tope Tedela alongside Paul Utomi, Vanessa Nzediegwu, and is directed by Nzediegwu.

The upcoming movie features an ensemble cast that includes Michelle Dede, Ebele Okaro, Okey Uzoeshi, and Kiki Omeili.

It also stars Paul Utomi, Ken Erics, Odenike, Tope Tedela and a cameo appearance by Steve Onu (Yaw).

What Lies within is set in Lagos, Nigeria  and chronicles 24 hours in the lives of two women Fiona (Michelle Dede) and Ireti (Vanessa Nzediegwu) as they are thrown in the middle of a situation that adversely affects their lives and those of their friends and family.

The official title of the movie was first revealed on May 25, 2016, by Tope Tedela who won his first AfMVCA in 2015 for his role in the action thriller, "A Mile from Home."

"What Lies Within" will make its debut on September 1, 2017.

