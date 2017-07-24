Home > Movies >

Watch Frank Donga as Akin in the first trailer for supernatural comedy, ‘Mentally." The movie also stars Toyin Aimakhu, Salama Rotimi among others.

Frank Donga in a scene in "Mentally" play

Frank Donga in a scene in "Mentally"

The official trailer for "Mentally" featuring Salami Rotimi, Frank Donga and Toyin Aimakhu is here.

Produced, written and directed by James Abinibi, "Mentally" is a follow up to Abinibi's short film "Honourable," which made the selection for the 3rd Edition of Masharaki African Film Festival .

play

The movie centres on the life of Akin, who despite his mother's warnings, decides to relocate to Lagos where his only contact Emeks (a former school mate) promised him enormous opportunities through which he can have a better source of livelihood.

play

 

"Mentally" also features Jude Chukwuka, Soma, Senator Comedian, Sunkanmi Omobolanle, Erick Didie, Wale Waves, Koloman Prosper and Chima Raphael.

