Home > Movies >

Watch episode 3 of Africa's 1st Bartender reality show "The Barman TV"

"The Barman TV" Watch episode 3 of Africa's 1st Bartender reality show

In episode 3 of "The Barman TV," the 12 West African contestants reimagine classic cocktails for Africa.

  • Published:
Episode 3 of The Barman TV play

Episode 3 of The Barman TV

(YouTube )

"The Barman TV" Watch episode 2 of Africa's 1st Bartender reality show
EMMY 2017 Viola Davis, "Westworld," "House of Cards" among nominees
"The Barman TV" Watch episode 1 of Africa's 1st Bartender reality show
"Tiannah's Empire" Watch episode 9 of reality TV show
Tech RANKED: The best TV of 2017 so far
"Dream Chasers" Royal Arts Academy announces new reality TV series
"The Barman TV" Africa's 1st Bartender reality show set to debut
"African Diva" season 2 Ebony emerges winner of Chika Ike's reality show, wins $10,000
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The third episode of "The Barman TV," Africa's first ever bartender reality show is out. 

The first episode introduced the 12 contestants who will compete through six challenges for the ultimate title and prize, while the second episode saw the contestants pair African dishes with tropical cocktails.

In episode three, the contestants start their flair-education with world champion flair-bartender Tom Dyer and reimagine classic cocktails for Africa.

play

 

Hosted by Mark Barrett, "The Barman TV" is a reality series born out of the idea that Africa is in need of a platform to develop and raise respect for the craft.

The judges for "The Barman TV" includes Head Judge and Show Creator Caesario de-Mederios, Lara Rawa and Chris Beaney.

play

 

The Barman TV is produced by HA! HA! Media, which focuses on creating original content for mixed media on the path of the less traveled story.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 4bullet
2 The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 2nd round of battlesbullet
3 "Jenifa's Diary" Funke Akindele responds to fan's criticism of TV...bullet

Movies

Arya Stark's duel with Brienne of Tarth
"Game of Thrones" Here's how Twitter reacted to epic season 7, episode 4
Funke Akindele and Juliana Olayode in "Jenifa's Diary"
"Jenifa's Diary" It's not time for Funke Akindele's comedy TV series to end
Game of Thrones vs Power
50 Cent Rapper compares "Power" with "Game of Thrones," says he's coming for BET
Laura Artolachipi
Laura Artolachipi Spanish actress makes debut in Nollywood