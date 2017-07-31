​The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) in association with Alleykat Media, have released the first two episodes of "Everything in Between."

Starring Ashionye Raccah, Denrele Edun, Ayoola Ayoola, Daniel Effiong, Zara Udofia among others, “Everything In Between” is a drama series that explores issues of sacrifice, love, sexuality, and societal pressure.

The series tells the stories of three young professionals; Emma Okoye, Dayna Elliot and Demola Ogunjimi, and their struggle to conform to what is considered the norm in the Nigerian society.

In the first episode, Emma has a one-night stand with a guy she barely remembers her name; a habit that was birthed from heartbreak.

Viewers are also introduced to single mother Dayna, who has to take care of her daughter and at the same time deal with her ex-husband.

The characters in the web series are all faced with similar challenges and are judged on the basis of who they are and who they love.

What do you think of the web series so far?