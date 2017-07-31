Watch all performances from 1st round of The Voice Nigeria battles

Home > Movies >

In the first round of The Voice Nigeria battles, 6 contestants make it through to the next stage. Watch all the performance from episode.

The Blind Auditions are over and it's time for the The Voice Nigeria Battles, which kicked off on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

On the first night of battles, six contestants confront each other, delivering performances in the hopes of making it to the next phase of the competition; the Live Shows.

Did you miss the exciting episode? Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.

play Jahtell and Gee6ixx

 

1. Team Timi's Jahtell and Gee6ixx perform Timi Dakolo's "The Woman I Love".

Jahtell was saved to proceed to the Live Shows, while Gee6ixx exits show.

WATCH JAHTELL AND GEE6IXX'S PERFORMANCE

play Tori went up against Oge.

 

2. Tori went up against Oge. Their performance of "Fireworks" by Katy Perry saw Yemi Alade put Oge through to the Lives.

WATCH TORI AND OGE'S PERFORMANCE

play Jahnomso

 

3. Jahnomso got an automatic pass to the Live Shows after his battle opponent Kelvin Audu withdrew from the competition.

play KessyDriz and Favour

 

4. Team Pato's KessyDriz and Favour performed "Na Gode" by Yemi Alade.

Patoranking chose to save KessyDriz, while Waje stole Favour, who now gets to move on to the Live Shows.

WATCH KESSYDRIZ AND FAVOUR'S PERFORMANCE

play Waje's Efezino and Daniel

5. Team Waje's Efezino and Daniel performed "Awe" by Asa. Waje saved Efezino while Patoranking stole Daniel.

WATCH EFEZINO AND DANIEL'S PERFORMANCE

play Idyl and Happiness

 

6. Team Timi's Idyl and Happiness performed "Love me now" by John Legend.

Timi saved Idyl, sending Happiness home.

WATCH IDYL AND HAPPINESS PERFORMANCE

play Olla and Ifeoma

 

7. Team Yemi's Olla and Ifeoma performed a rendition of "Every  Woman," which sees Ifeoma move on to the Live Shows and Olla out of the show.

