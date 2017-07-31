Watch all performances from 1st round of The Voice Nigeria battles

The Blind Auditions are over and it's time for the The Voice Nigeria Battles, which kicked off on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

On the first night of battles, six contestants confront each other, delivering performances in the hopes of making it to the next phase of the competition; the Live Shows.

Did you miss the exciting episode? Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.

1. Team Timi's Jahtell and Gee6ixx perform Timi Dakolo's "The Woman I Love".

Jahtell was saved to proceed to the Live Shows, while Gee6ixx exits show.

2. Tori went up against Oge. Their performance of "Fireworks" by Katy Perry saw Yemi Alade put Oge through to the Lives.

3. Jahnomso got an automatic pass to the Live Shows after his battle opponent Kelvin Audu withdrew from the competition.

4. Team Pato's KessyDriz and Favour performed "Na Gode" by Yemi Alade.

Patoranking chose to save KessyDriz, while Waje stole Favour, who now gets to move on to the Live Shows.

5. Team Waje's Efezino and Daniel performed "Awe" by Asa. Waje saved Efezino while Patoranking stole Daniel.

6. Team Timi's Idyl and Happiness performed "Love me now" by John Legend.

Timi saved Idyl, sending Happiness home.

7. Team Yemi's Olla and Ifeoma performed a rendition of "Every Woman," which sees Ifeoma move on to the Live Shows and Olla out of the show.