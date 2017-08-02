Ndani TV :  New season, new host, new topics

After a successful first season, NdaniTV’s talk show, NdaniRealTalk is back.

The show has made a name for itself with its honest approach to every day issues that affect the lives of young African’s living within and outside the continent. This season, the show goes even deeper with more insightful, exciting and at times X-rated conversations that are sure to get everybody talking. It’s Real Talk, right?

The show also returns with a brand new host, Nicole Asinugo. Nicole is an opinionated writer, who is passionate about social issues and she will be bringing a fresh new vibe to the show. With an exciting line up of guests and a range of juicy topics – we suggest you get your popcorn ready for a brand new season.

NdaniRealTalk Season 2 premieres on NdaniTV soon and is powered by GTBank.

