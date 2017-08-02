Mike Ezuruonye has starred in some of Nollywood's most popular movies and is also one of fans favourite.

And when movie lovers are asked to share their favourite movies, expect at least some of Ezuruonye's movies to be mentioned.

But, the actor does have his own favourites - quite a number of them, actually.

In an interesting interview with Pulse Nigeria, the "Brother Jekwu" actor was asked to share his favourite movies from the last decade.

"They are just too many," he said as he tried to pick just five movies out of the numerous movies that have screened in cinemas in the last 10 years.

Check out Mike Ezuruonye's favourite movies;

1. "Live to Remember"

The actor started his list with the 2011 movie which starred him alongside Mercy Johnson and Tonto Dike and tells the story of two hunters, who are married to two friends.

Things seem to be going well until a tragic event turn their love to hate.

2. "76"

"I loved it," he said about the historical drama which tells the story of a young officer from the middle belt, who gets entangled in a romantic relationship with a beautiful O-Level student from the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

3. "Jenifa"

"I'm still a Jenifa fan," he said. "I guess because of Funke Akindele," he added.

The first movie in the franchise was released in 2008. A sequel was released in 2012, and a spin-off television series was launched in 2014.

4. "Wives on Strike"

The 2015 comedy movie explores the girl-child which explores the girl child marriage conversation in Nigeria.

It follows the story of a group of market women who decide to take matters into their own hands against their husbands in a bid to stir them into standing up for a young girl.

5. "Unforgivable"

"This film is still close to my heart. I just have to mention this one," he said about the Dayo Amusa movie, "Unforgivable."

"It has a message on cervical cancer, so I really love it. And Desmond Elliot did a good job directing," he added.

What are your favourite Nollywood movies of the last decade?