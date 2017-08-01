Home > Movies >

Pulse Movie Review: "Hakkunde" perfectly balances comedy and drama

Pulse Movie Review "Hakkunde" is a beautiful film that perfectly balances comedy and drama

Asurf Oluseyi's debut feature film "Hakkunde," is as emotional as it is entertaining with an inspiring story, appluadable performances, shots and music.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hakkunde poster play

Hakkunde poster

Pulse Movie Review Moses Inwang's "Alter Ego" is a poignant look at sexual abuse and its aftermath
Pulse Movie Review Tope Alake's "Picture Perfect" lives up to its title
Pulse Series Review Ndani TV's "Lagos Big Boy" is dead on arrival
Pulse Series Review Inspector K is held back by amateur acting, a dead plot, lazy writing
Pulse Movie Review "Isoken" aptly and humorously depicts the 'horror' of being single in Nigeria
Pulse Series Review Beyond lacklustre performances, "Our Best Friend's Wedding" is watchable
Pulse Movie Review "Hell or High Water" starts a necessary conversation about homosexuality in Nigeria
Pulse Movie Review Tope Alake's "Stormy Hearts" falls flat
Pulse Movie Review AY Makun's "10 Days in Sun City" offers nothing new
Pulse Movie Review "Banana Island Ghost" is a comedy movie for most Nigerians
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In 2015, Asurf Oluseyi's short film "A Day with Death" won the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award.

In 2017, he released a short film that starts a necessary conversation on homosexuality in Nigeria, "Hell or High Water."

Now, with his first feature film "Hakkunde," Oluseyi creates an enjoyable movie with substance.

Frank Donga in "Hakkunde" play Frank Donga as Akande represents millions of Nigerian graduates who are without jobs

 

This inspiring drama centers around a young graduate Akande (Kunle Idowu AKA Frank Donga) who is on a journey to self- discovery.

Four years after graduation, an unemployed Akande who lives with his elder sister Yewande (Toyin Aimakhu) has to deal with her taunts as he carries a placard around the city of Lagos in search of a job.

On one of his job hunting days, Akande meets an 'Okada man,' Ibrahim (Ibrahim Daddy), who through series of events, leads him to the Northern part of Nigeria, Kaduna, where his journey to self-discovery actually begins. 

Frank Donga in “Hakkunde” play

Frank Donga in “Hakkunde”

(Asurf Films)

 

"Hakkunde" is one of the very few films that convincingly portray the struggle of a job hunting graduate and what they face daily to survive.

As Akande, Frank Donga and Ibrahim represent millions of Nigerian graduates, who are without jobs or are doing menial jobs that do not commensurate with their qualifications.

Hakkunde poster play

Hakkunde poster

Packed with powerful messages, "Hakkunde" focuses on self-actualization, preaching the 'you can be whatever you choose to be' message.

In the course of its screen time, the film reminds viewers that everything they want is on the other side of fear.

It also explores how valuable relationships can be towards the realization of ones potentialities, as seen in Akande's relationship with Ibrahim's family.

The film also explores the role ignorance plays in our society. Maybe not in-depth, but enough to start a necessary conversation.

play

"Hakkunde" doesn't let its inspiring message of self-actualization get in the way of entertainment. The on-screen chemistry between the characters, especially Yewande and Akande, is one that lifts the film into a comic zone. They dish out punch-lines that elicit laughter from viewers.

Kunle Idowu also speaks volumes through his expressive eyes when he has little or no dialogue. His facial expression is one of the best we have seen in a long while. Anyone who watched him on the Ndani TV series 'Frank Donga'  would not be surprised.

On set of movie "Hakkunde" play

On set of movie "Hakkunde"

 

Shot in Lagos and Kaduna, the casting for the movie is a major win, especially with the Northern actors delivering noteworthy performances led by Rahama Sadau as Aisha, Ibrahim Daddy and Maryam Booth as Binta, Ibrahim's sister.

With magical shots, "Hakkunde" captures the beauty of the Northern part of Nigeria, and with its use of music, the film is given the Northern feel it deserves.

Oluseyi also does his best to capture the familiar busy streets of Lagos, as seen when a well-dressed lady approaches Akande for her transport fare.

play

The movie has memorable moments, as when the late Bukky Ajayi makes an appearance as Akande's mother, extracting the right emotions from the viewers.

But, it isn't until the credits roll that you realize what a nostalgic impact Ajayi's appearance has on you.

play

 

With an inspiring message and commendable performances from its cast, Asurf tells a beautiful story that perfectly balances comedy and drama.

"Hakkunde" opens in cinemas on August 4, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast...bullet
2 The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 1st round of battlesbullet
3 "Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 3bullet

Movies

'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host
NDANI TV 'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host
null
"Game Of Thrones" Hackers attack HBO cyber, threaten to leak new episodes of the show
Denrele Edun in a scene with Zara Udofia's Dayna Elliot
“Everything In Between” Watch Denrele Edun, Ayoola Ayoola, Ashionye Raccah in episode 1, 2
"Shaitan" is directed by Abba T. Makama, who helmed the critically acclaimed "Green White Green,"
"Visions" Watch teaser for an anthology of three short films by 3 Nigerian filmmakers