Go behind the scenes of new Nollywood movie "No Way Out" [Photos]

"No Way Out"

Go behind the scenes of action adventure movie "No Way Out," which stars Uru Eke, Wole Ojo and Sambasa Nzeribe.

Sambasa Nzeribe, Wale Ojo and Uru Eke behind the scenes of new Nollywood movie "No Way Out" [Photos]

Sambasa Nzeribe, Wale Ojo and Uru Eke behind the scenes of new Nollywood movie "No Way Out" [Photos]

Dreamflite Global Productions Limited is working on an action adventure movie, "No Way Out."

The movie follows the story of a Journalist Tunji (Wole Ojo) and his British born girlfriend, DaVina (Uru Eke), who are in love and engaged to be married.

Wale Ojo on set of "No Way Out"

 

Shawn Faqua in "No Way Out"

 

They set off on a cross-country trip to see Vina’s parents in the East to discuss marriage preparations when the unthinkable happens; they get ambushed and kidnapped by the blood-thirsty, notorious gang lord Dagogo (Sambasa) and his crazy crew of marauding misfits (Shawn Faqua and Collins Talker).

Are they ever going to be able to get out of their hell hole and live to tell the tale?

play

Bola Aduwo

 

Written and produced by Bola Aduwo, the movie is directed by Amaechi Obi.

A release date hasn't been announced.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries.

