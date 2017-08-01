Go behind the scenes of new Nollywood movie "No Way Out" [Photos]

Dreamflite Global Productions Limited is working on an action adventure movie, "No Way Out."

The movie follows the story of a Journalist Tunji (Wole Ojo) and his British born girlfriend, DaVina (Uru Eke), who are in love and engaged to be married.

They set off on a cross-country trip to see Vina’s parents in the East to discuss marriage preparations when the unthinkable happens; they get ambushed and kidnapped by the blood-thirsty, notorious gang lord Dagogo (Sambasa) and his crazy crew of marauding misfits (Shawn Faqua and Collins Talker).

Are they ever going to be able to get out of their hell hole and live to tell the tale?

Written and produced by Bola Aduwo, the movie is directed by Amaechi Obi.

A release date hasn't been announced.