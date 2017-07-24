Home > Movies >

"Dance to My Beat" - Watch trailer for new Nollywood movie

"Dance to My Beat" Watch Mary Lazarus, Toyin Aimakhu, Joseph Benjamin in trailer

"Dance to My Beat" is a star-studded production debut from Mary Lazarus. Watch official trailer featuring Toyin Aimakhu, Joseph Benjamin and Kehinde Bankole.

  • Published:
A scene from "Dance to My Beat" trailer play

A scene from "Dance to My Beat" trailer

"Dance to My Beat" See cast of movie in Christmas photo shoot
M-Laz productions has released the first trailer for its first movie, "Dance to My  Beat."

The movie is a comedy/drama which was produced by Mary Lazarus and directed by Paul Igwe in 2016.

The upcoming movie stars Joseph Benjamin, Kehinde Bankole, Mary Remmy Njoku, Toyin Abraham, Mary Lazarus, Oma Nnadi, Uzor Osimkpa, Blessing Onwukwe and Lilian Afegbai.

play

 

Synopsis

Lamide, a jobless high-class sociable lady mounts pressures on her Fiancé Raymond, a civil servant with a meagre salary to get married to her immediately or face her wrath.

Lamide who has made attending other people’s parties and buying their Aso-Ebi her occupation, convinces Raymond to get a bank loan to fund their high-class traditional marriage/wedding.

play Mary Lazarus as Lamide in "Dance to My Beat" trailer

 

She turns both ceremonies into a serious business by selling cheap Aso-Ebi materials at a very expensive rate, 80,000 naira.

There shall be no mercy or excuses as Lamide fully arms herself with a POS.

The Aso-Ebi marketers hit town but Lamide fails to brace herself for what comes next after the wedding.

Payback never sounded so good when it was time for Lami to Dance to Rhoda's beat.

play Joseph Benjamin as Raymond in "Dance to My Beat"

 

The movie is scheduled for release later this year.

