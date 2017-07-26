Home > Movies >

Biodun Stephen is a consistent genius in romantic comedy storytelling

Biodun Stephen, who wrote and produced "Picture Perfect" and "The Visit," displays an extraordinary intellectual power at romance comedy storytelling.

Biodun Stephen play

Biodun Stephen

"Picture Perfect" Bolanle Ninalowo worked as a bus conductor in Ojuelegba to prepare for role in movie
Bolanle Ninalowo Actor deserves an award for playing Jobe in "Picture Perfect"
"Game of Thrones" There's no need to force diversity on HBO show
Pulse Movie Review Tope Alake's "Picture Perfect" lives up to its title
AMAA 2017 The unpredictable and diverse 13th African Movie Academy Awards
Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading man
Motion Pictures With Chidumga Tina Mba is unarguably the best Nollywood actress of 2017, so far
"Picture Perfect" Bolanle Ninalowo, Tope Alake, Biodun Stephen attend press screening
"Tiwa's Baggage" 5 reasons why you should see romantic drama
The Ngee Show What does it mean to be female in Nigeria?
Biodun Stephen is a filmmaker, who discovered the genre for her, and went on to hone her skills.

In 2015, a four-cast movie "The Visit" was released, receiving approval from the public.

The movie went on to earn an Africa Magic Viewers Choice Best Movie nomination. Produced by a debut filmmaker, Biodun Stephen, the nomination was an accomplishment.

play The Visit was written by Biodun Stephen and Kehinde Joseph

Biodun Stephen also co-wrote the movie which successfully holds the attention of its viewers with just four characters.

Just like Shirley Frimpong-Manso's "Rebecca," "The Visit" proves that you don't need tons of locations to make a compelling movie.

play "Rebecca" is a one-hour-twenty six minutes and two-cast movie, shot in one location.

 

For three years since she made her debut, Biodun Stephen's filmography has remained consistent. She has written and produced romantic comedy movies that project her as an expert in the genre.

She creates characters interpreted by actors you probably won't watch on a normal day, and then she makes you fall in love with these characters and in turn, actors.

Tiwa's Baggage play

Tiwa's Baggage

 

With "Ovy's Voice," which features Mofe Duncan and Bisola Aiyeola, she creates a heart-tugging and beautiful love story.

With "Tiwa's Baggage," which features Bayray McNwizu and Kunle Remi, she takes what one would consider a simple and cliché' plot and turns it into a complex but enjoyable movie.

And with her most recent outing "Picture Perfect," Biodun creates a character that reveals a star - Bolanle Ninalowo.

"Picture Perfect" employs the depth of emotions needed to engage the audience while it explores classism, friendship and love.

play

 

There's one thing that is undeniably present in all her movies and that is the chemistry that grows between her characters.

Her stories are relatable. She artfully turns everyday experiences into a visually compelling story.

"I have a tailor, very very posh kid, Marion. She is very finicky,  and I just looked at her and said 'what if, what if, what if,' and that was generally how the story began for me," Stephen said about the inspiration behind "Picture Perfect."

Picture Perfect Poster play

Picture Perfect Poster

 

As a writer for the romantic comedy genre, Stephen successfully merges style and substance for dramatic effect.

Biodun Stephen has created character and love stories that could live on for decades if they receive the attention and publicity they deserve.

Movie screening of Picture Perfect play A graduate of Philosophy, Biodun Stephen is a writer, producer and an On Air Personality with Rainbow 94.1 Fm. (Pulse)

 

While we would love to see her create a horror or action movie, it's her mastery of friendship, relationships, and romance that consolidates her status as one of the talented filmmakers currently working in Nollywood.

