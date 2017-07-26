Young skillful DJ Dave has released a mixtape to relax your mind.

The DJ has carefully thought out and curated this playlist which he confidently says you could use to enjoy doing your laundry on the weekend and wouldn't have to skip a track.

Get "Summer Jamz 2017 DJ Mix" on Soundcloud or Hulkshare if you prefer.

Tracklist

Jeje - Falz

Awaa - Cabo Snoop ft Olamide

Akube - Dotman

Focus - Humblesmith

Sofa - Kiss Daniel

Vibrate - DJ Xclusive x Timaya

Ose- SK

Romantic Call- Kcee

Wavy - Koker

Wavy Level - Olamide

4 Me - Maleek Berry

Short Skirt - Mr. Eazy ft Tekno

If - Davido

Yawa - Tekno

Fall - Davido

Juice - Ycee ft Maleek Berry

My Woman - Dotman

Pass the Agbara - Skuki

Gboza - Sarkodie

All Over - Tiwa Savage

No Fake Love - Lil Kesh

Shokor - SolidStar

Special Fi Mi - AKA ft Patoranking

Okpeke - Phyno ft Flavour x 2Baba

Ballerz - Wande Coal

Kontrol - Maleek Berry

Ohema - DJ Spinall ft Mr. Eazi

Juba (Bow Down) - Seyi Shay x Niniola

Get Up - Sarz

Soweto Baby - DJ Maphorisa ft Wizkid

Ju Dice - Martins Feelz

Iskaba - Wande Coal x DJ Tunez

Penalty - Small Doctor

Say Baba - CDQ

Maradona - Niniola