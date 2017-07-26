DJ Dave releases a compilation of top trending hit Nigerian tracks jamming up this summer season.
Young skillful DJ Dave has released a mixtape to relax your mind.
The DJ has carefully thought out and curated this playlist which he confidently says you could use to enjoy doing your laundry on the weekend and wouldn't have to skip a track.
Get "Summer Jamz 2017 DJ Mix" on Soundcloud or Hulkshare if you prefer.
Tracklist
Jeje - Falz
Awaa - Cabo Snoop ft Olamide
Akube - Dotman
Focus - Humblesmith
Sofa - Kiss Daniel
Vibrate - DJ Xclusive x Timaya
Ose- SK
Romantic Call- Kcee
Wavy - Koker
Wavy Level - Olamide
4 Me - Maleek Berry
Short Skirt - Mr. Eazy ft Tekno
If - Davido
Yawa - Tekno
Fall - Davido
Juice - Ycee ft Maleek Berry
My Woman - Dotman
Pass the Agbara - Skuki
Gboza - Sarkodie
All Over - Tiwa Savage
No Fake Love - Lil Kesh
Shokor - SolidStar
Special Fi Mi - AKA ft Patoranking
Okpeke - Phyno ft Flavour x 2Baba
Ballerz - Wande Coal
Kontrol - Maleek Berry
Ohema - DJ Spinall ft Mr. Eazi
Juba (Bow Down) - Seyi Shay x Niniola
Get Up - Sarz
Soweto Baby - DJ Maphorisa ft Wizkid
Ju Dice - Martins Feelz
Iskaba - Wande Coal x DJ Tunez
Penalty - Small Doctor
Say Baba - CDQ
Maradona - Niniola