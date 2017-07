24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ego Menar based in Lagos has released a full length playlist titled "On Board".

In 2015, Ego began working on his debut album "On Board" which was released in June 2017 under 20A Records.

Besides singing, Menar also produces and mixes his songs.

Listen to "On Board" via Soundcloud and purchase on iTunes.