Osun Gov appoints Semiu Okanlawon as SA

(Punch)

The Governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has appointed Semiu Okanlawon as a Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

According to a statement by Adelani Baderinwa, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, the announcement was made on Monday, July 31, 2017.

In the same vein, a member of the Editorial Board of The Nation newspaper, Sola Fasure, has been appointed the governor's Media Adviser.

Baderinwa also noted that the appointment of Okanlawon and Fasure takes immediate effect after the announcement.

Semiu Okanlawon, a former employee of the PUNCH Newspaper, was until his appointed the Director, Bureau of Communications and Strategy, Office of the Governor, and was the spokesperson of the governor.

Sola Fasure who was on the Editorial Board of The Nation newspaper, was in Charge of writing the Governor’s Speech before his new appointment.

