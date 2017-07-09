Home > Local >

Nnamdi Kanu :  Anglican Bishop warns IPOB leader over comments

Nnamdi Kanu Anglican Bishop warns IPOB leader over comments

Chukwuma also called on the IPOB leader to seek the advice of Igbo elders on how to go about his agenda.

  • Published:
Nnamdi Kanu in Idoma attire play

Nnamdi Kanu in Idoma attire

(Facebook/Christiana Eloche)

Nnamdi Kanu Arewa youths’ leader says IPOB leader is using Biafra as a business venture
Biafra ‘Nnamdi Kanu is bigger than Jesus’ – Facebook user
Biafra Nnamdi Kanu is a confusionist, he's fooling himself – Anambra group
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader’s call for a referendum is a waste of time – Presidency
Anambra Guber Poll Police dismiss IPOB threat
Anambra Polls Igbo group in South Africa backs Ohaneze
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader asks members not to insult enemies of Biafra
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The leader of the Anglican Communion in Enugu state, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu to watch his comments.

Chukwuma also called on the IPOB leader to seek the advice of Igbo elders on how to go about his agenda.

The Anglican Bishop also criticised Kanu for calling on Igbos to adopt Judaism.

Chukwima said “IPOB should know that if they want to get the blessings of the elders and some of us, they should be cautioned in the way they act. Otherwise, if we back out from them, they will lose relevance.

“Since Kanu came out, has he come to see me? But we fought and talked about him. All he does is to be talking about Judaism. Where do we have Judaism in the East? He shouldn’t be a religious bastard. Has he come to see me?

“And many of us fought for him and he came out. Look, Kanu is not an Igbo leader. So he should cool down otherwise he will lose his relevance. He is not an Igbo leader.

“He did not see the civil war, so I’m not happy with him. I am bitter with Kanu because those who fought for him and those who spoke out on his behalf. He has not even visited some of us. Rather he is talking rubbish somewhere else.

“We don’t want anybody to put us into war. We must come to discuss and he must be cautioned to mind what he is saying sometimes. Because as far as I am concerned most of us are talking on his behalf but he has not come. Rather he is going to profess himself to be a Jew or whatever. Was it Judaism that saved him?

“We prayed for him. We talked about him. Many of us were given bad names but up till now he hasn’t even come to pay homage and for us to advise him.

“So whatever he is saying he is saying it on his own. It is his followers and all these people who are now listening to him, particularly even some of the Igbo in the Diaspora that may be sponsoring him. They should be careful and stop disrupting our peace here and giving us a bad name.

“These youths are becoming, somehow, very much unscrupulous. Our youths are also not controlling their own temper. And they are people of today.

“We don’t throw away what the youths are saying but we must caution them, because if you hear what the people on Radio Biafra are saying, they are insulting even the elders in the East, which is not good.

ALSO READ: Nnamdi Kanu is using the Biafra agenda as a business venture

“They should control their statements and they should respect elders. I have said it before, even among our people that we have to respect ourselves.

“We must also have a political and economic base before we can begin to take off. Put our home in order and love ourselves; we should shun arrogance and pomposity among our people.

“The politicians must know that they also have a duty to perform to serve their constituencies.”

The Presidency recently described the call for a referendum by Nnamdi Kanu, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a waste of time

Image
  • Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State (R) and the Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustafa Maihaja (L), presenting relief materials to a victim of windstorm in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday (9/5/17). Over 800 people are reportedly affected by windstorm in Kebbi. 02550/10/5/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From Left: National Security Adviser, Retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Mongunu; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02551/10/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Minister of State for Aviation, Alaji Hadi Sirika; Minister of Water Resource, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02552/10/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02553/10/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17) 02554/10/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/JAU/NAN 
  • Canoes conveying commuters to Bebelebri 1, bebelebri 2, and Yenaka Communities in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state on Wednesday (10/05/17). 02555/10/5/2017/Tony Okpu/EO/JAU/NAN  
  • From left: Deputy Director and Head of Share Services, Governor’s Department, CBN, Chidi Umeano; Chief Audit Executive, Union Bank of Nigeria and President, Information Security Society of Africa, David Isiavwe; and Chief Executive Officer, 03 Capital Nigeria Limited, Abimbola Pinheiro, at a workshop on Emerging Regulations to Protect Online, Mobile and Payment Services, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02556/10/5/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: Area Sales Manager, Banking, VASCO Data Security Solutions, Nicolas Poire; Chief Audit Executive, Union Bank of Nigeria and President, Information Security Society of Africa, David Isiavwe; Head of Information Technology and Business Control, Union Bank, Bode Oguntoke; Managing Director, Nigeria Inter-Banks Settlement Systems Plc, Adebisi Shonubi; and Managing Director, Intermarc Consulting, Adeyinka Adeyemi, at a workshop on Emerging Regulations to Protect Online, Mobile and Payment Services, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02557/10/5/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: Director General and Secretary, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs Roli Bode-Georg; Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Retired Col. Muhammad Abdallah and Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, during the NDLEA 2017 Bi-annual Command Officers Conference in Jos on Wednesday (11/5/17) 02558/10/5/2017/Sunday Adah/JAU/NAN 
  • Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Katsina State Abdullahi Muhammad; Director of Sports, Katsina State, Nalado Kankia and Director Home Affairs, Katsina, Ministry of Information, Abba Bishir, presenting a trophy to Yusuf Haruna (L), of FM Radio who emerged first position in Table tennis in the on-going Media Games in Katsina on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02560/10/5/2017/zubairu idris/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: ‎General Manager of IT and operations, Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Mr Joe Mekiliuwa, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mounir Gwarzo and Acting Managing Director, Mr Bola Adeeko, at the SEC First Quarter Capital Market Committee Meeting news conference in Lagos on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02561/10/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/JAU/NAN 
  • People queuing to withdraw money at ATM Centre in Bauchi on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02562/10/5/2017/Deji Yake/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Communication, Mr Adebayo Shittu; Director-General, Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency NITDA, Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim, Minister Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama at the Africa Transform African Summit 2017 in Kigal on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02563/10/5/2017/Isaac Aregbesola/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state; his wife, Florence; Celebrant’s daughter, Niniola Layinka; Celebrant and Special adviser to Oyo state Governor on Media, Mr Yomi Layinka; his wife, Bisi and the Son, Olufela, cutting a Cake to mark the 60th birthday of the Special adviser in Ibadan on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02564/10/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Cross Section of British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT) and instructors of the Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria, after Training by BMATT in Zaria, Kaduna State on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02565/10/5/2017/Lawal Mohammed/JAU/NAN 
  • Senate president, Bukola Saraki (R) with Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, during the first ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament’s 4th Legislature, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02566/10/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • Senate president Bukola Saraki (3rd, L); Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo (M); Speaker, Cape Verde National Assembly, Jorge Pedro Muricio Dos Santos (3rd, R); Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Edward David Singhatey (2nd, L) and other members of the parliament during the first ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament’s 4th Legislature, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02567/10/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From Left: Managing Director, Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems Plc. Mr Ade Shonubi; Senior Manager, Market and Securing Strategy,Vasco Data Security, Mr Fredierik Mennes; Chief Audit Executive, Union Bank Plc, Mr David Isiavwe; Data Security Architect, Vasco Data Security, Mr Stefaan Seys; Director, Banking and Payment Systems, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Dipo Fatokun; President, MAXUT Consulting Limited, Mr Michael Odusami; Area Sales Manager, Vasco Data Security, EMEA-Africa, Mr Nicolas Poire; and Senior Vice President, MAXUT Consulting Limited, Mr Martin Ajayiobe, during a workshop on Emerging Trends in Banking and Payment Systems, Regulatory and Security Implications on Business and Consumers, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02568/10/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Former Edo Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and wife, Lara and the Co-ordinator, International Christian Centre, Solomon Folorunsho with some children during the visit of the former Governor IDP’s Camp in Edo State on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02569/10/5/2017/ Ehis Igbaugba /EO/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Chief Operating Officer, Belimpex Ltd, Mr Alex Gendis; Awardee, Mrs Ijeoma Ejidike and National Sales Manager Belimpex Ltd, Mr Imogamat Attwood, during Belimpex South-South Distributor’s Annual Award Ceremony in Port-Harcourt on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02570/10/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Chief Operating Officer Belimpex Ltd, Mr Alex Gendis (L) with some Awardees during Belimpex South-South Distributor’s Annual Award Ceremony in Port-Harcourt on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02571/10/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Members of the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (AFIMN) protesting the continuous detention of their leader, Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah, at the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02572/10/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello (L) welcoming the Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Ibrahim Bushra, when the latter paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02573/10/5/2017/Kabir Ibrahim/BJO/NAN 
  • Manager, Corporate Communications, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Mr Tony Okonedo (L), with General Manager, External Relations, Mr Kudo Eresia-Eke, during a News Conference on the amendment of the NLNG Act by the House of Representatives, in Lagos, on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02574/10/5/2017/Wasiu Zubair/ICE/NAN 
  • US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington (L), with the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, during the Ambassador’s visits to INEC Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02575/10/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN  
  • Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (2nd R); US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington (3rd R); Mission Director, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Mr Stephen Haykin (3rd L), and other USAID and INEC Officials during the Ambassador’s visits to INEC Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02576/10/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (L) welcoming Former Vice President Namadi Sambo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (10/05/17) 02577/10/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Former Vice President Alex Ekwueme; Independent People of Biafra’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu; and the Secretary, Eastern Consultative Assembly, Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, during Kanu’s visit to the former Vice President, in Enugu on Wednesday (10/05/17). 02578/10/5/2017/Michael Agada /EO/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of market women during the 2017 town hall meeting by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, at Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02579/10/5/2017/ Ifeanyi Olannye/EO/BJO/NAN  
  • Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta (R) receiving a letter from the President-General of Isoko Development Union, Chief Iduh Amadhe, at the 2017 town hall meeting held at Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02580/10/5/2017/ Ifeanyi Olannye/EO/BJO/NAN  
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Aregbesola 'You descended so low', Davido's family fires back at Osun Govbullet
2 Fashola, National Assembly Who landed the deadliest punch?bullet
3 Osinbajo Not backing Acting President was "gross insubordination",...bullet

Local

Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader asks members not to insult enemies of Biafra
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo reveals Abacha's role in the deaths of Yar’Adua and Abiola
Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abacha
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)
In Borno NAF offers free surgical treatment to 300 IDPs
Buratai
Boko Haram Army launches operation Deep Punch in North-East