Water Sports! Everything you should know about Golden Showers

If you’ve never heard of this, trust me when I say this is the safest name we can call this sex fetish. While some fetish usually have to do with fairly odd situations that includes, spanking , swinger’s sex , practising BDSM , role-playing and more.

Golden showers were made more popular earlier on with R.Kelly peeing on a girl scandal and more recently, unverified reports of Donald Trump when he hired a bunch of prostitutes in Russia to urinate on his bed in his presence, the infamous recording of it is called, the pee tape.

The official name is Urolagnia, and it is also known as watersports. It the act of getting sexual gratification or sexual aroused by anything that has to do with urination (peeing). It could be watching people pee, or peeing on someone. For people being peed on, they enjoy the humiliation and gets insane boner. According to LoveHoney, golden showers are more popular than we thought.

As any other fetish, it is really weird and it’s very difficult to know the reason why it’s such a turn on. Russell Stambaugh, Phd, a psychotherapist who is an expert in kinky behavior says,

“How people arrive at what turns them on remains a comparative mystery,”

As with majority of sex fetish, it’s about escapism, not being who you’re for a couple of minutes, giving up power, dominating your partner, the love to feel humiliated privately and many more. Golden shower is also about power and control.

“In regular social life there are so many constraints,” Stambaugh reveals “People like to role play experiences that they can’t so easily have in real life—people want to feel free to do [what] they usually feel constrained doing.”

One of the biggest takeaway from golden shower is the taboo nature of it, and as we’ve found out about people. They like to do what is considered not right, and then find out it is also sexually enjoyable.

I’m sure more people got into the waterworks fetish after R.Kelly’s scandal began, and even more people after the alleged Donald Trump’s Russia pee tape controversy begins.