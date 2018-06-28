Things that can change the way your vajay-jay smells

news

Every woman has her own unique vaginal scent. From the musky smell to the sweet, or salty smell. This is a reflection of her body chemistry, sweat level, the foods she regularly eats, and other factors. Even if you aren't totally comfortable with it, you probably have a pretty good idea of what your normal odour smells like.

However, there are lots of different things can alter your smell, and not all of them require a visit to your gyno. Below are common culprits behind sudden odour changes.

1. Your period

Having a smell with your period is totally normal. Considering what's coming out of you during tampon week, it's no surprise. Besides blood, there is also tissue from the uterus, and maybe even bacteria from the uterus that is expelled when you have your period. The scent can be more intense on the lighter days of your flow when blood leaves your uterus more slowly and has had time to mix with odor-causing bacteria.

2. Just finished having sex

The post-sex odour goes beyond the dominant blend of sweat and vaginal secretions your body produces during a bedroom session. Semen has its own distinct odour, which also depends on a guy's body chemistry and other factors. When semen mixes with the normal bacteria in the vagina, it can cause a sort of smell that is totally normal.

3. Eating different foods

Just as some foods can alter the smell of your breath, they can also change the scent of your lady parts. Onions are a common culprit, along with garlic, asparagus, curry, and red meat. Chemicals in these foods affect your vaginal secretions as well as the smell of your sweat and urine, so the new fear can be pretty noticeable. It'll go away once your body fully metabolizes what you ate. However, eating pineapple can make the vagina smell in a good way, perhaps by making it a little sweeter.

4. You picked up an STD

Sexually transmitted infections caused by bacteria, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea, can trigger a foul, unpleasant odour. Other signs of these STDs include pain during urination or a green to yellow discharge. But again, these sneaky infections often have no signs. If you suspect one, however, call your gyno, who can test you and treat it with antibiotics.

5. You have a yeast infection

The usual symptom is of a yeast infection is itching and irritation at the opening of your vagina, and/or a thick, cheesy kind of discharge. But sometimes it's a bread-like odour that clues you in.