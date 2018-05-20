Home > Hot! Pulse >

Surprising things that can increase your sex drive

Libido Surprising things that can increase your sex drive

Don't kill your sex drive, increase it instead by learning this few tips.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Surprising things that can increase your sex drive play

Boost your sex drive naturally.

(Madamnoire)

Related Articles

For Men How to make it smell really good down there
Pulse Opinion Sex is banned in camps but corps members still do it in the bushes
Cuddling 5 best positions for that sensual night in
Oral Sex 3 skills to give her ultimate orgasms using only your tongue
Couch Sex 3 steamy sex positions to have it
Sex Marathon 3 unique positions to try all day
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This happens a lot, most especially if you are experiencing body changes due to aging. But the good news is - you can get your mojo right back some few tips.

Below are some natural ways to boost your libido without much effort and eventually get to have more erotic moments.

1. By reducing your alcohol consumption

Too many glasses of alcohol can have an opposite effect, while the irregular glass of wine with dinner is okay, but going overboard with the alcohol can quickly kill off your sex drive. Lots of alcohol consumption can have an adverse effect on your sexual performance and also resulting in issues like erectile dysfunction and a decreased ability to orgasm.

ALSO READ: Simple sex positions for the extremely lazy

2. Decent hydration

Dehydration is linked to a long list of negative side effects that can quickly kill the mood, headaches and vaginal dryness. So be sure to drink plenty of water and eat lots of fruits and vegetables to stay adequately hydrated.

3. Ginseng intake

Ginseng is a popular aphrodisiac in both Asian and American species of ginseng are believed to boost sex drive. The strong effects of ginseng are linked to its content of ginsenosides, which have been shown to improve blood flow and decrease erectile dysfunction.

4. Involve in more sex

More sex boosts sex drive more than anything else, the more you have, the more you want. So by having it more, you arouse those feel-good hormones, like dopamine and oxytocin, which sends a signal to your body to crave more.

ALSO READ: 5 incredible techniques every woman should know

5. Engaging in more exercise

Exercising can also fuel your libido. Exercising can arouse the production of testosterone which is key to a strong libido. Also, exercising with your partner is a great way to do something together that makes you feel strong and confident. It can also boost flexibility, balance, and strength, which can have a beneficial effect in the bedroom, as well. Plus, you can even have post-workout sex, which might just be even hotter.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Secrets 5 things women do just before sex but never admit itbullet
2 Vagina 3 harmful things you should never do to itbullet
3 Libido 5 meals to get your sex drive to skyrocket spontaneouslybullet

Hot! Pulse

Bedroom matters This is why you need to have socks on while having s3x
5 things you should never do after coitus
Sex 5 things you should never do after coitus
3 ways to feel more intimate after sex
Get Closer 3 ways to feel more intimate after sex
Things you need to know about sex after pregnancy
Post Pregnancy Sex 5 things you need to know about it after giving birth