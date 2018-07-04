Reasons your partner can't stay hard

news

There are so many reasons why a man has difficulty getting or sustaining an erection.

This can result from stress to age, to shame about performance, there are both physical and psychological factors that might be causing your partner’s erectile dysfunction, but often the psychological factors are really common.

Psychological Erectile Dysfunction is simply not something we want to talk about. There are deeper, more pressing mental issues that are not being addressed such as anxiety, shame, and vulnerability an all of which need to have room to be expressed.

Below are reasons why your partner is having trouble staying hard.

ALSO READ: 3 tips on how to enjoy anal fingering

1. Rule out any medical factors first

While trouble staying hard can happen for a variety of reasons, you first want to rule out any medical factors. Your partner should seek advice from his doctor, and he may be referred to a urologist or other specialist. There are a series of simple tests to figure out if this is a physical issue or a mental one. Just remember, you love each other and this is something that affects both of you. It’s worth having a doctor involved so you know what you’re dealing with.

2. Psychological barriers are very common

You would be truly shocked how easy it is to diffuse an erection, it’s almost mind-blowing. When a woman is aroused, our vaginal canal expands, our clitoris become engorged, and we become naturally lubricated all often definite to the naked eye. When the natural lubrication isn’t quite cutting it, we can grab some water-based lubricant. But for a man, his ability to perform is based completely on getting hard. That is a lot of pressure for a person to have on their shoulders. A hard-on is something we can physically see. We focus far too much on this, which can be extremely damaging to a man's ego.

ALSO READ: 3 mistakes you’ll make during your first handjob

3. Stay away from self-blame (both of you)

The first thing we usually end up doing is blaming ourselves. We fall into a shame spiral, worrying about everything from whether our partner finds us sexually attractive, to whether they are enjoying sex, to wondering if they’re having an affair. These thoughts are very dangerous and wind up making it both difficult to discuss important feelings we’re having and downgrading our own satisfaction with sexual play.