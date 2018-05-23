Reasons you should have more of morning sex

news

You should try and make a.m. sex sessions a regular thing for you and your partner. This is much like a morning quickie, morning sex can be breathtaking and exciting, and it helps you start your day on a high note.

However, morning sex has other benefits to consider getting it on before you have your first cup of coffee, see below.

1. You are well rested

Stimulation only happens when you're relaxed and your mind is clear, not doing a mental run-through of tomorrow's meeting at work. You are more rested and stress-free after logging eight hours of sleep. So what's more, in the morning, you and your partner are already comfortable, warm, and conveniently right there next to each other in bed, just take advantage and use the time well.

2. His hormones are on the high

Men naturally produce more testosterone in the morning, so more often than not he’s going to have a higher sex drive and libido early in the day. Morning sex is an opportunity for him to hopefully focus more on pleasuring you too.

3. Your brain is still on slow motion

It takes several minutes at least to emerge from a sleep state and start functioning at full throttle. This in-between period is a sexy time to get it on. This makes your first waking moments an opportunity to engage and connect in sexual play when you’re not yet thinking about what you have to do today.

4. You will start the day with a smile

Having an orgasm will release feel-good chemicals like oxytocin also known as the love or cuddle hormone. And while these happy hormones are always welcome, and getting down in the morning is extra beneficial, since it helps put you in a bright mood.

5. It helps you out of a regular sex routine

In reality, the night is often the most inconvenient time to get it on, especially when partners have naturally different bedtimes and your daily schedule is so tiring. So why not have in the morning when you are both still relaxed? You can always add something new so you don’t get caught in a sexual script.