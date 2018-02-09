Here is what happened when I attended an orgy in Nigeria

news

I’m sure no one is wondering why I would attend an orgy, it goes without saying. I mean the name is Oniranu. Orgies, threesomes and anything sex have always been right up my alley. I had been looking forward to orgies and stuff ever since I started this new life.

If you’ve been to one in Nigeria or planning to attend one here, then maybe my experience may resonate with you or help you make up your mind if you want to join one.

I got introduced into different naughty Whatsapp group by a female follower from Twitter I got close to. The babe was really wild, and I was glad she was, she was fully into BDSM which is amazing. I got a live show of that, but that story will be for another day. Maybe there are some parts of BDSM that I don’t mind at all, some of those clips of BDSM from BDSM are unwatchable.

Watching her use the ball gag, nipple clip, and a vibrator was intensing satisfying.

Back to the naughty Whatsapp group, it’s for the sex minded people. Joining the Whatsapp group is easy but requires constant credit sharing to the female members. To join, the user is required to send their nude. When a guy joins the group, he sends a picture of his dick, preferably hard, sort of like a screening process, and before I continue, fake pictures like internet nudes are frowned upon, and it can cause the user to be expelled from the group.

Moving on, for the lady, she has to upload nudes of her boobs and pussy, and on a regular, put up provocative pictures of herself which I guess is why they routinely get free credit on their phones.

So, that’s how that goes down, the group is just how you guess, it’s all about sex, sex and sex. Everything around it, it’s a daily affair where people discuss sex positions , what they enjoy and stuff like that. Group administration are rotated among users weekly to keep it entertaining but there is a Chief Administrator, usually the owner of the group.

Orgies are part of the group benefits, members are asked to pitch in money for these exclusive party where some of these ladies from the group show up. That’s happens like every quarter.

I was excited like a little kid about to wear Christmas clothes.

ALSO READ: She was the perfect girl until the smell from down there hit me like uppercut

The date for the party was announced, then I began preparing, doing waist exercises, and drinking all sorts of things, the truth about orgies is that, it’s not a place to go and be a one minute man, leave that shit in your private room. There will be people there and you may have to slit your own throat to rid yourself off the shame.

Hence, bottles of Ale, Jedi and almost everything in the male sexual vitality herb lady went into the mix like Olamide's science student experiment. Right around that time, I read about how kegels are great for men , to control ejaculation. I felt prepared, but the venue wasn’t revealed it.

The group admin was holding details about the venue like it's the new iPhone but leaving news about it circulating around the group to build up the excitement. It was my first orgy so I hit up a couple of guys and girls privately about their availability. They all promised to show up on that day, those ones that I continually had private chats with.

A day before that time, I got the address to the place in Ikeja, and the rest of the details more importantly no pictures or recording should be made. It was an overnight thing, damn. I thought it would be a 3 hour thing but it was an all nighter. Instead of getting there in time, I waited till 11 pm.

Luckily, the venue was somewhere around Salvation in Ikeja, a serviced 3 bedroom apartment on the fourth floor. There was a special knock, and I didn’t hear people screaming in pleasure so I thought I was in the wrong place but people of God I wasn’t.

When the door opened, It was loaded with naked people talking, and some dancing. I knew I didn’t miss the address. I was still looking around when I saw some guy getting a head on the couch, and all types of boobs , another girl was riding a guy somewhere in the corner. On the table was all sorts of alcohol with mixers and empty glasses, something more prominent as well was the amount of condoms in the tray. They were a lot.

As I walked in, the admin pointed to my clothings, I got the message immediately, everyone there was naked asides me.

ALSO READ: My wild threesome experience was ruined by a small penis and a big ego

I’m not particularly shy about my naked looks, but not 100 percent comfortable but what the heck, everyone else was naked. The thing about orgies is that you may think you’re endowed but when you see what other people are packing that can range from toothpaste cylinder, to insecticide-can sized dick, and some as ridiculous as a small yam, you’ll be humbled.

Mine shriveled up a bit, which is normal, it’s definitely a high pressure area. The size of the junk and performance is up for performance appraisal, who knows what the results will be. Good thing there was no one knew I was the Deolu Oniranu since my connect also didn’t show up, so to them, I was just another guy looking for a good time.

It was a fucking house, literally. Some people were playing games amidst this craziness. It was just a lot of things going on at the same time, also some were cooking in the kitchen as well, those ones had shorts on. So, it was get something to eat, gather energy then burn it while fucking, it was a simple flowchart.

After a brief internal battle, I did away with my clothes as well, but I wasn’t all that bad, the guys that were more endowed than me would have been at most 5.

I got seated, and introduced myself to some people who were busy, I called myself Segun; another pseudo identity. I sat in between people who were talking about stuff from the group. On the same couch as me, was this hot lady, who was rubbing my laps which I didn’t mind.

At that point it felt like getting into an owambe party, looking around at everyone eating and it seems like it’s not their first plate. The next instinctive thing to do is get your own first round, the lady beside is my first round, so her touching was highly welcome.

ALSO READ: He advertised it as plantain to me, he showed up with an inhaler, oh my geezus!

Before I continue, just like clubbing in Nigeria, the people you see are the same everywhere you go unless you’re the newbie there, this was what I noticed, there was camaraderie which means this isn’t their first time. They were buddies who had done these things before probably several times. I was the new dick in this room, and because of that the lady I was sitting with, took liberty of being the first lady to ‘chop’ the new food.

I didn’t mind, she took it further and began to blow me, while the admin stood there trying to have a conversation with me. I just wanted to enjoy the sucking show before me. She was seated beside me when it started, and guy kept complaining to me about the traffic situation in Lagos, I wanted to tell him off but the Bible says, Wisdom is more profitable to direct.

If he gets angry, it’ll be my last time there, so I continued to respond to him in sounds while I tried to enjoy the head . It was pretty good then it got intense, then she got off the chair and knelt between my legs to give it her full attention.

As a reward for the good job, I massaged her skull, after a few minutes, she stood and went to get a condom, and then cat-walked back to me. At this point, I had already deleted the shy part of me. She strapped me on, I was kind of feeling like Eddie Murphy in Coming To America, the bathtub scene.

I enjoyed the service. She rode me till I orgasmed. It wasn’t too short neither was it long either.

I stood up to go flush down the condom myself, you cannot be too careful with these things. I stepped into one of the rooms which I hadn’t been and it was like another world. I was shocked because in this room, everything was like a hundred times hyper. There were multiple threesomes going on in there, and some guys even on the queue. I was shocked… oh my geezus!

The two ladies with several guys around them didn’t seem bothered about the amount of dicks surrounding them. There was this guy with a dick that looked like a multi-plug extension box on the queue licking his lips. Jeez!

ALSO READ: His dick was like a Pringles bottle, he had no idea how to use it, my goodness

I felt like my mouth was ajar. It looked like a typical scene of Bangbros, guys holding their dicks while waiting on their ‘set’.

I went into the bath of the ensuite room, and I found another couple with the lady bent over the porcelain basin sink, getting it hard and rough from the back.

A literal fucking house.

I went into the other room in the house, where I saw some ladies giving each other head while some guys just sat there watching with their dicks in their hands, stroking it lightly. Exquisite sight.

I rushed into the bathroom, filled the condom with water then dropped it into the water closet, then flushed, condom=disposed.

Now like an Owambe party, after the first plate of food at the party, you then want to eat what you really like. I always had a fetish of joining gangbang so the next room is my ideal destination but this show with the ladies is interesting.

I sat and continued to watch which was I realised why women were better at head than guys, she worked it like a badass, she had the other lady screaming all through but on some action, she would wail. I noticed I was getting excited too. I headed for the gangbang room.

I stood on the queue, watching the girls take it all asides anal, one in their mouth , another behind them. Guys stood around, condoms already strapped on waiting on their time to get thrust away. We all stood on the queue with the time ticking in our mind as to when it’ll be our turn, no small talk, enjoy the scene and wait your turn.

It got to my turn and I thrusted away, I felt like a porn star, she wanted spanks , so I threw that in as well. I was feeling like Lex Steele, when my time was up, I pulled out too, and got on the queue for the other lady. It kept going round and round.

ALSO READ: I traveled from Ibadan to Lagos for some action but I couldn't get it up

Eventually, I came for the second time, and decided I’m done, this will be my first of many, no use burning out just yet. I took a quick bath, dressed up, went back to the living room to gist with some of the other guys at about 3AM, then crashed a bit till 5.30 to drive back home.

It wasn’t bad at all. That was how I got introduced to orgies in Nigeria