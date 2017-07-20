Erotic: The perverted Okafor and his step-mum, Mrs Oluchi

As Okafor experienced sexual awakening after the lewd incidence with his teacher, Mr. Wale. The young boy had had an incredible lust on Oluchi. He had never mentioned the event to his father. Oluchi had a sunny disposition and an outgoing personality, so he still really liked being around her.

As he got to the kitchen, it was a typical Tuesday morning in his household. As she always did Oluchi – his step mother - had made breakfast for her husband, Chukwudi and himself. Chukwudi, his dad, was sitting reading a newspaper at the large dining table, dressed in his usual shirt, trouser and tie.

His step mother, Oluchi was leaning against the counter with her arms folded, drinking some tea. She was an exotic Igbo beauty. Even dressed in a long white night gown, she looked sexy. She must have been coming right out of the bedroom and down to the kitchen for a quick breakfast.

Her long black hair hung down her chest in clingy waves and she had a radiant face with amazing dark-lashed brown eyes and full sensual lips. She had always maintained an appearance that made people think that she was much younger than her actual years.

One of the things that made Oluchi appear so young was her incredibly youthful figure. Her breasts were full, and not sagging in the least, and she had a curvy ass. Her legs were perfectly formed with slender ankles, beautifully shaped calves and taut, full thighs. She was definitely a woman worth fantasizing about.

Oluchi was talking to Chukwudi but as he came into the kitchen she smiled at him and said,

"Good morning, Okafor.”

"Good morning, ma." I replied back

"Morning, big boy," Chukwudi said without taking his eyes from the paper. He almost never took his eyes away from the paper, and barely participated in the any conversation.

Okafor had started taking initiative to begin some risky adventures between Oluchi and himself. Some morning, he would walk up behind Oluchi in the kitchen and caress her curvy ass with Chukwudi still in the room.

They would kiss and caress each other, but nothing more. But often they had little chance getting together for a full-out fuck-session, so Okafor was always horny and just waiting to get some release.

One evening Okafor lay in his bed thinking about his situation and decided to trigger his intending affair with Oluchi up to the next level. So, the next morning as he walked into the kitchen, he knew it was going to a risky gamble and he felt how the adrenaline was pumping.

Okafor stood at the kitchen table with her back to him, dressed in a white satin night gown that only came down to the upper half of her thigh. She had a matching cover up on, which were partially hiding the night gown, but still emphasized her alluring figure. He recognized the nightgown, and knew it was held up by two thin spaghetti straps and trimmed with white lace. The night gown had a slit up her left thigh almost to the top of her hip.

He knew it would provide him with easy access to Oluchi’s ass and pussy. Okafor made his way silently towards her as she was talking to Chukwudi.

As usual Chukwudi was seated at the kitchen table and had already eaten. He greeted him, picked up his newspaper and was soon hiding behind it.

Oluchi turned and smiled at him. The thin fabric clung to her body, outlining her breasts and her nipples poked against the silk. It was clear to him; she was not wearing a bra.

She also greeted him and then turned back to the task at hand.

He got hard instantly and He quickly walked across the room and was standing right behind her. He glanced down at her ass, and saw that the nightgown also clung tightly to her shapely buttocks.

Hidden from Chukwudi’s eyes by the dining table and his paper, he moved his right hand down the small of Oluchi's back and beyond, slightly up to the rise of her fleshy buttocks.

Oluchi's only response was a lightly humming sound.

He leaned forward and whispered, "You look gorgeous this morning."

He put his hands on her hips and rubbed the neck with his mouth and tongue.

"Oh, Okafor, we can't....." Oluchi whispered, quickly turning around.

"One kiss to begin the day," he whispered back, pulling her toward him and seeking her lips.

"But, Chukwudi....," she protested almost inaudible.

"How about telling him about Mr. Wale," Okafor said, his lips landing on her moist lips. He slipped his tongue into her mouth and he could feel the tension in her body. After a few seconds, he let her go.

Oluchi looked shocked at his actions, and quickly turned around again facing Chukwudi.

Hiding behind his newspaper, Chukwudi hadn't noticed a thing and Okafor decided to keep going. Still standing close behind his step mother, she once again began cutting up bread. Okafor slipped his hands to his boxers and pulled out his dick which nestled between the perfect mounds of her ass.

Once again, he reached forward and gripped Oluchi by the hips; she flinched and then turned once again facing him. At first she didn't notice, but as he moved his hips the tip of his dick pressed against her and she looked down.

"Oh, my God, Okafor. Please don't do this," Oluchi pleaded silently.