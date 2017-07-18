Erotic: My adventures with freaky Titi [Part 7]

One night after work, we went to the bar for a couple of drinks. After a few drinks we adjourned to my car so that Titi could suck me off. As she was blowing me she pushed her skirt down to her knees baring her ass and pussy. I played with her ass and fingered her pussy as she sucked on my cock.

She lifted her head up and said,

"I wish you could fuck me in the ass tonight."

I asked her if she had any lotion and she dug it out of her purse. I reclined the passenger seat all the way until it was almost flat and had her lay face down. I prepared her ass with the lotion and my saliva.

I pushed my trousers and shorts down past my knees, lubed up my dick and got on top of her.

It was tight quarters but I managed to get my dick into her ass and started banging her hard. She pushed up at me as hard as I pounded her. Soon we were both sweating and breathing hard.

We made quite a sight if someone should happen to look in the car window but we were past caring about that as we raced toward our mutual orgasms. As soon as my semen filled Titi's ass her body went into spasm with her own orgasm.

I lay on top of her keeping most of my weight off of her until we recovered. We cleaned up the best we could and headed home.

Titi approached me one day and asked if I would like to add another woman to one of our sessions. I laughed and told her it sounded like fun but she was plenty for me by herself. I asked her what she had in mind. Titi told me that her friend, seemed more than just casually interested in her.

"I have never been with another woman and I thought it may be fun to try it," Titi said with her sexy demur.

"Well, I am all for it if you want to. Ify is kind a cute and certainly busty," I replied.

"I was thinking about asking her to join us for a drink after work on Thursday night and then we could talk her into joining us at the hotel," Titi suggested.

"Sure why not, let's see what happens," I agreed.

Ify was in her late twenties, she and Titi had hit it off. I knew that Ify dated so I guessed that she was bi-sexual.

I had seen her at work a few times and I was impressed with her physical presence. Ify was not fat but she was busty and although she didn't have Titi's curves she was appealing. So on Thursday night after work Titi and I met Ify for drinks at the bar.

Our conversation at the bar started out with small talk but it was clear that Ify was flirting with both of us. Titi eventually steered the conversation toward sex and we learned that Ify was not as experienced as one may have thought from looking at her.

She had had plenty of dates and one longer term relationship but her sexual experience seemed to be only vaginal sex in the missionary position. Ify was surprised to hear that Titi and I were so sexually active and it seemed to turn her on.

Titi convinced her to join us at the hotel as she told Ify that she could always leave if she was uncomfortable. Ify nervously accepted and agreed to meet us at the hotel.

Once in our room at the hotel, I poured wine for each of us and Titi took Ify by the hand and said,

"Let you and I get better acquainted."

Titi led Ify to the centre of the room where she embraced her and kissed her and Ify kissed her back. Titi began to undress Ify. She unbuttoned Ify's suit jacket and removed it, then she unbuttoned Ify's blouse and removed it as well.

Titi was pleased to see that Ify did not wear a bra and she gently massaged the lady's breast. Titi rolled Ify's nipples in between her fingers and then dipped her head down to take them one at a time in her mouth and roll them in her teeth and Ify sighed with pleasure.

One would never know that this was Titi's first time with another woman.