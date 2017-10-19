Erotic: Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi [Pt 10]

Ngozi didn't know what to do. It occurred to her that if something like this had happened only a few years ago, she would have been disgusted by this sort of perverted behaviour, but after going through what she had been through since then.

Combined with the events of this past week, she couldn't stop herself becoming incredibly aroused by the whole situation.

Luckily she didn't have to worry for long. Lots of more people entered the bus at next bus stop and the man stopped playing with himself. He continued to stare at her chest though, seemingly hypnotised by how her breasts gently bounced whenever there was a pothole on the road.

ALSO READ: Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi [Part 9]

Ngozi tried to remain composed. The last thing she wanted was to make a scene, so she pretended as though she was unaware of the old man's perverted behaviour. Her body was betraying her as usual though. Her nipples began to harden and she wiggle in her seat as a tingling sensation radiated out from her dampening pussy.

Feeling suddenly light headed, she fanned her face with her hand to try and cool down.

At the next bus stop even more people squeezed into the already crowded bus. Ngozi breathed a sigh of relief as the old man was swallowed by the crowd. As much as she was beginning to enjoy his attention, she was determined to stop the dangerous cycle which threatened to take over her life again.

Ngozi noticed a little old woman was standing by the doors so she offered her seat to her.

"Thank you my dear, mo dupe." She said with a smile as she sat down.

At the next bus stop, she and about 10 other passengers had to get out onto the road to allow a few people to get off the bus. She was one of the last people back on before the doors shut. Ngozi now found herself closer to the door, surrounded by a wall of standing men's backs penning her in on all sides. At least she wouldn't have to worry about being ogled any more, she thought as she reached for the overhanging bar to steady her balance, as the bus moved off again.

Standing there, her mind travelled back to her job. There were still eight bus stops left before her destination. She couldn't wait to get away from this unpleasantly humid sweat bus.

ALSO READ: Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi [Part 8]

Her thoughts quickly turned into daydreams and she imagined herself diving into a cold swimming pool on a warm day.

The feeling of fingertips gently brushing against her ass snapped Ngozi out of her dream state. At first she didn't think anything of it, seeing as so any people were crammed together like sardines, the odd bit of body contact was inevitable.

Only when it happened again soon after, this time with slightly more pressure behind the nudge, did she start to shake that it might not have been an accident.

She might have lost sight of the perverted man, but he had never lost sight of her. As soon as Ngozi had re-entered the bus after the last bus stop, he managed to shuffle into place directly behind her. He hadn't seen such a gorgeously beautiful girl like her before.

The temptation to touch her was overwhelming. With a trembling hand he touched her deliciously soft ass again.

Who was behind her? Was it the pervert from before? Ngozi went to stretch her head to look back, but something inside stopped her. It probably was him, but part of her found it even more of a turn on to imagine that it could be anyone. Maybe it was another random stranger, eager to get a feel of her curves.

The man was using his arm as a weight. Letting it bump against her in rhythm with the movements of the bus. If she did begin to cause commotion, at least this way he could plead ignorance. But amazingly she wasn't reacting at all.

Growing in confidence by the second, he turned his hand over, so it was now his palm which was making contact with her juicy ass.

At the next bus stop, he froze as the doors opened but nobody got on or off and the bus was soon on the road again.

The man couldn't believe what he was being allowed to get away with. The longer Ngozi didn't react to his now fairly obvious groping, the bolder he became.

Ngozi scanned the bus but it was clear that no other passengers had a clear sight of what was going on.

She audibly sighed when the man suddenly stopped rubbing his hand against her and took hold of her fat ass cheek for the first time. Firstly stroking, then pinching it gently.

ALSO READ: Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi [Part 7]

The man felt his achingly hard dick twitch in his trousers as he squeezed the stunning lady's incredible ass.

"Oh my god." He muttered under his breath.

Determined to cling onto her decreasing willpower, Ngozi moved her own hand behind her, in an attempt to push his hand away. It worked briefly, but he was so lost in lust now that he switched his focus and began to lightly stroke the outside of her soft thigh.

He then began to squeeze her firm youthful skin with enjoyment. She could feel him trying to sneak his fingers up and under her tight skirt and she heard him gasp as he realised she was wearing lace panties. Again Ngozi managed to push his hand away, but she was fighting a losing battle, with him and with her own self-control.

She was still holding onto the bar above for support, so her vain attempts at fending off both of his roaming hands with just one of her own was becoming pointless. Something about being groped in such a public place by a complete stranger was an unbelievable thrill.

Goosebumps began spreading over her entire body and a shiver ran down her spine as he took a firm hold of her ass again.

"Oh , oh yes, oh you beautiful thing you." The man was quietly mumbling under his breath, as he squeeze her soft buttocks with feverish enthusiasm. The bus entered another bus stop but their bus was too full for anyone to board.

Ngozi knew she could have turned around and slapped him at any point. She could easily have moved away through the crowd. Damn, she could have got off at the last bus stop and waited for the next bus. But for reasons beyond the man's comprehension, not only had she done none of these things, now it seemed she had stopped resisting all together.

He wasn't going to waste this gift from the heavens that was for sure. His dick hardened painfully, but he dared not touch it for fear that he would explode in his trousers. Shaking with excitement he reached around her inner thigh and slid his hand up her skirt to fondle her pussy once more.

ALSO READ: Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi [Part 6]

Ngozi instinctively closed her legs together, trapping his palm in place. She wiggle as he roughly squeezed her sensitive flesh.

"Oooo you are naughty!" He whispered in her ear.