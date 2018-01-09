Erotic: Horny Ibrahim and the sex starved guardian [Part 5]

news

Aisha stepped forward and then caught herself. He had sounded as if he knew she was there and she longed to obey his desire, to give in to her own need. Her eyes were locked on his face now as the pleasure of his masturbation was evident in his expression. Her fingers twitched involuntarily as she fought the urge to rush to him, unable to cross that final threshold that would reveal her shame.

Ibrahim opened his eyes slowly and his breath caught in his chest. His hand stopped moving along his dick and he squeezed tightly to fight back against the orgasm that threatened to erupt unbidden. His aunty was there and she had stepped into the light. He could see her breasts pushed together in the black bra, the swell of compressed flesh promising to spill out at any moment.

Her stomach was bare as his gaze travelled down her body, his love and desire erasing any blemish that might have been there.

Panties cut high on the hips dipped down between her legs protecting the part of her body he so desired to taste.

Aisha watched with detached horror as her nephew stood up and began to walk towards her.

"He can't see me," she told herself, willing the fear to subside. In slow motion he appeared to get closer and closer. Each step he took she knew she should flee, hide her shameful desire, but her body would not be denied and it refused the screams in her head to run.

In a blink he was upon her, his hands had gripped her face and his tongue was pushing into her willing mouth. Wrapping an arm around her neck and holding her tight his other hand reached up and groped her breasts roughly. The wetness of his kiss returned moisture to her mouth and Aisha pulled back forcefully, finally able to gasp for breath.

She opened her mouth to speak but he kissed her again, his hands reaching behind her and grabbing her exposed butt and pulling her panty covered pussy hard against his naked erection. The heat of his dick so close to the centre of her body made her melt and she felt the flood that threatened to soak her underwear flow into the folds of her pussy.

"I need you, aunty," Ibrahim said simply, pressing his erection against her meaningfully. Aisha nodded numbly and succumbed to the pressure he exerted on her shoulders. She blinked and when she opened her eyes again his engorged dick was in front of her face.

"I've never..." she started, looking up at her nephew expectantly.

"But you've seen it done," Ibrahim whispered guiding her mouth closer to his body.

Aisha reached up and grabbed his dick at the base, surprised at its rigidity and searing heat. She guided his flesh to her lips and suddenly felt her mouth flood with saliva as her dark desire was being fulfilled. She may have never sucked a dick before, but she could tell her nephew was on the verge of orgasm already.

Pre-cum oozed from the tip of his dick as she pressed it against her pursed lips, kissing it. The smell of his body filled her nostrils and Aisha felt herself ready to pass out.

The need to perform on a man with her mouth had overpowered her good sense; so much so that she had tried to satiate it by spying on her nephew and his girlfriend. Her voyeurism had revealed another desire she never knew she had: a man going down on her. To feel a man's tongue on her pussy had quickly overtaken the dream of sucking a dick, but now she knew if she fulfilled one the other would come true as well. Finally her dark desire was coming to pass. All of her fantasies could never have prepared her for this moment, but Aisha was determined to see it through.

Taking him in her mouth slowly she descended upon his dick as far as she could go. As his dick passed over her tongue and approached the back of her mouth she felt the gagging reflex start to exert itself. Relaxing consciously, as she had read in her books, she forced herself to take him further and further down. At last she felt his pubic hairs tickle her nostrils.

Ibrahim groaned in his pleasure as his aunty took his dick into her wet mouth. He felt his orgasm approaching and his breath came in pants and gasps as he felt her take his dick deeper than Ebube ever had. At last he could feel the back of her throat press against the head of his dick and then he lost control.

Aisha gasped as cum shot out of the end of her nephew's dick. Pulling her head back she quickly stroked the length of his dick, milking him into her starving mouth. His cum pooled on her tongue and she swirled it around, relishing its taste and texture. Removing his dick from her mouth she swallowed twice, taking it all into her stomach. She licked his dick clean as she always dreamed she would. Finally she leaned back and looked at her nephew who was staring down at her with such awe.

"Now you have to keep your promise," she whispered.

Ibrahim pulled his aunt to her feet and kissed her deeply. His tongue explored her mouth lustfully as he pulled her tight against him.

"I always do," He said. His hands roamed her body hungrily as he led her across the room. Feeling the cushions on the back of his leg he spun her around with a gasp and tossed her on the chair.

Aisha lay trembling before her nephew, his penis standing nearly straight up in the air, despite his recent orgasm, as he looked at her with uncontrolled desire. Never in her life had a man looked at her with such raw lust and she was helpless in his gaze.

Her legs opened of their own accord and she pulled her panties to the side, exposing her pussy to her nephew and inviting him to do as he pleased.