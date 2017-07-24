6 things that can drive anyone crazy during missionary style!

Honestly, we all to an extent hate missionary position, for several reasons. For one, it’s old and maybe boring. Secondly, it probably how your parents have sex, and that image cannot be removed from your imagination again. Since you’re youthful and dynamic, you don’t consider it but it can be a whole lot better than what it is right now.

You know about Kama Sutra, don’t you? You would have atleast heard of it. It’s an ancient book that details how to enjoy sex in different positions. Now that you’re all caught up. Kama Sutra has some techniques that can make normal missionary into incredible sexual journey, as prescribed by Tracey Cox, Men’s Health magazine.

1. Rubbing

During the thrusting session, guys usually try to thrust upward, to maybe tease the clitoris or locate the G-spot. According to the Kama Sutra, you should be aiming for the back of the vagina, which has another type of sensation that you’d enjoy. Next time you’re thrusting in missionary style, try thrusting downward rather than upward, the sensations down there are worth it as well. When doing the style downward, he should also make it thrust shallow and sharp instead of deep.

ALSO READ: 5 awesome position for threesomes!

2. Churn

This is for the lady to do, it may sound strange but the sensation you’ll derive from it will take you places. Here is how you churn. Grab the penis at the base while he is inside you and roll it inside your vagina in circles. The thing is that the different parts of the vaginal wall have different sensations, by doing this, you’ll be exploring the new places you’ve done before.

3. Buffet

You’ve probably heard of this before. How about during the thrusts, the man pulls out completely then goes back in fiercer, harder and faster. It’s like the basic thing that everyone did, even the neanderthal probably did it this way.

4. To the side

Some guys already know about this, which is great but for those who don’t, here is how you do it. While thrusting into her, aim the penis to the left and right of the vagina. This is because recent studies have shown that one side of the vaginal wall or clitoris is way more sensitive than the other. With this method, you can find out.

ALSO READ: 5 sex positions you should end with for incredible orgasm

5. Shallow speed

Here is another trick that you can try out. It can be explosive, instead of deep and slow thrust, how about shallow and fast strokes. However, the kicker here is that the penis never fully comes out, it gets close to the exit then goes back in again. For some ladies, the first couple of inches into the vagina is one of the most sensitive parts.

6. Piercing

To make the missionary even better, the guy climbs over her higher than normal, his shoulders and her head are aligned. The reason for this is that when he thrusts into her, the penis will rub over the clitoris as he thrust which will take her through the roof.