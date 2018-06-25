5 vagina things men don't care about

news

Most guys don't think about what your vagina tastes or looks like neither do they care if your vagina gets crazy wet or you squirt during sex.

The only ocean they want to drown in is an ocean of your vulva so don't stress yourself trying to figure out what he thinks about it.

Below are few things your partner thinks about your vulva.

1. The way you've chosen to shave your pubic hair

Pubic hair is to your vagina (or penis). However, most people aren't going to be too bothered by it as long as it looks like someone lives there. It doesn't have to be perfectly manicured.

ALSO READ: 3 best sex positions when you have a curved penis

2. The way your labia looks

Some vaginas have big lips, small lips, lips that stick out, or lips you can barely see. Just like all of God's creatures, they are all beautiful. You might see your vagina's entrance as an ugly, but guys just see it as a vagina.

3. How big (or small) it is.

You're probably not a world-record setter. Don't sweat it. If it's hindering your comfort or enjoyment of sex, you may want to see a doctor, but I can assure you that guys don't care about this.

4. Whatever it smells like

Your vagina definitely has a smell, but that doesn't mean it smells bad. Everyone's vagina smells different, and honestly, that smell is usually a turn-on because it means they are close to your vagina and you're turned on. Some have stronger scents than others, but if you practice good hygiene, you're fine.

ALSO READ: How to find a condom that fits your penis perfectly

5. How long it takes you to come

Guys can handle the 20 minutes and change to make sure you're satisfied. Also, don't think about how long it's taking. Just relax.