5 things your partner's penis can reveal about his health

5 things your partner's penis can reveal about his health

Here are all the things you need to know about the curves, lumps, and bumps on the D.

Just the way you notice some changes in the way your vagina feels or the pains during sex, it's the same with your partner's dick.

The curves, lumps, and bumps can be signs of health issues and if you notice any of these on your partner, advice him to go see a doctor before it gets worse.

Below are some signs to look out for on your partner's dick.

1. When erect, his dick has a curve

This is a form of a relatively common condition called Peyronie’s disease, which is caused by a buildup of scar tissue. Some doctors aren't sure why some men develop a Peyronie's curve, but this can also occur from a penile injury while playing sports.

2. Lump found under the skin

Normally, guys feel a hardness and this is sometimes due to the blood vessel. Also, a blocked lymph gland can be to blame or for some men, it is often a scar tissue from Peyronie’s. However, the odds are the lump is harmless, and your man may not need to address it at all. But if it's caused by scar tissue, and there's a significant amount affecting intercourse, advice him to see the doctor.

3. One or more tiny bumps

A lot of things can cause tiny bumps. However, it could be a pimple, which is known as 'pearly penile papules' and are just tiny bumps. Cysts are also common, and like penile papules, generally not a big deal. But some bumps are a bigger deal. STI caused by certain types of HPV is one possibility. If this is the case, you should see your doctor.

4. Having urination troubles

Having blood in his urine is one pee problem that definitely needs attention. Can be cancer-related and he should do a scan immediately. Other pee issues like bladder retention, are usually the result of a benign enlarged prostate. You can get this checked with an exam and a blood test.

5. Lump in his testicles

It's not uncommon for a guy to detect a lump, and luckily, it's usually something harmless. But if your guy feels a lump and pain, it could be an infection, and he'll need antibiotics to clear it up. However,  There is another type of lump called testicular torsion when the cord that supplies blood to the testes has become twisted and cut off. And this mostly caused by an injury, symptoms come on quick and may be accompanied by fever, nausea, scrotal swelling, and abdominal pain. Testicular torsion is a medical emergency. If this sounds like something your partner may have, get him to the emergency ward at once.

