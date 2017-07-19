5 awesome position for threesomes!

Having sex with more than one partner at the same time is what many people dream about, and some have been able to achieve this. In case you’re curious about it, and maybe have even managed to get yourself into one.

Regardless of how the mix is, either two females one male (Male-Female-Female, MFF) or two males one female (Male-Male-Female), you will need help in terms of how to make sure everyone is satisfied in this arrangement.

It can be complicated because of how many sexual organs are involved, limbs and mouths, to make the experience much more pleasurable for everyone. Jill Hamilton, Cosmpolitan has come up with sex positions that you can use in this delicious mix of heaven. If as a guy, you’re not strong enough for one lady, it might be a bad experience for everyone involved.

Be sure of yourself before going ahead, let’s get into it

1. Double down

This is perhaps the most popular position for threesome where everyone is involved, it’s a big party. The male lies down on his back, then one of the female straddles his penis while the other straddles his mouth. They are both riding him one way or the other and the two female can play with eachother.

So, if he’s a freaky guy, he’s perhaps having the best time.

ALSO READ: 5 sex positions you should end with for incredible orgasm

2. Girl on the side

This position is for shy people perhaps just having it for the first time. The second girl is behind them in a doggy position, so she is watching it all, and maybe touching herself or using a toy to fondle herself. If she overcomes her shyness, she can then try to cup a feel of the lady’s boobs. It depends on her!

3. Chain gang

This position is made popular by porn movies, it looks like the guy is trying to join the action. You will need a couch or some sort of surface. One of the ladies sits with her legs wide open while the other lady gets on her hands and knees to give the lady a head while the guy then joins the party behind behind. Everyone is involved here as well.

ALSO READ: 8 sex positions that don’t require your bed

4. Best Friends Forever

This is good for crazy girls who don’t mind girl on girl action. The girls are over themselves, with the one on top strapping on a dildo and penetrating the one below her while the guy joins the party on top of stack and can choose or pick whichever hole he wants.

This can also work well without any of girls wearing a dildo, depending on how good the guy is, he can have a good at whichever lady he wants, and the girls can share a kiss or grope each other.

5. Daisy Petal

This is just sensory overload for one person. Two people are both giving the third person head, that’s just taking it to a new level. One lady can sit at the edge of a chair or bed or any surface that can support body weight, with her knees spread out.

The two parties then take turns eating her out or simultaneously if you can manage to pull it off.