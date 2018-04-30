Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 sweet ways to have an orgasm in your kitchen

Sex 3 sweet ways to do the nasty it in your kitchen

Ever had a kitchen orgasm? If not, find out ways to achieve it here.

3 sweet ways to have an orgasm in your kitchen play

Have a kitchen orgasm today

Orgasmic energy feels like cellular joy when allowed to expand beyond the standard climax, kitchens are sexy AF and have all kinds of handy elements right there waiting for you to find them.

See sweet ways below.

1. The intense freeze

3 sweet ways to have an orgasm in your kitchen play The deep freeze (Cosmopolitan)

Your kitchen is essentially a rookie's cell waiting to happen. Attach your partner to the fridge handles using plastic wrap around their arms. Use a smart smack on their butt with a tuner, and slide an ice cube up the inner thigh or down the back. And if you are brave enough, you can use chip clips as nipple clamps.

 

2. The split banana

3 sweet ways to have an orgasm in your kitchen play

The split banana

Make him sit on a bar stool in the center of the kitchen with his back to the board so he doesn't see the kinda food you want to put on his D. It will definitely get messy, so it's better to get messy in the kitchen than on the sheets. Start by placing an old towel down first if the mess is just not worth the reward.

3. I'm counting on you

3 sweet ways to have an orgasm in your kitchen play

I'm counting on you

You can try standing sex positions because there are lots of convenient furnitures in the kitchen. Start by standing in a corner where two cabinets meet, then park your butt on the edge and open a lower cabinet so you have something to prop your foot on. There's plenty of counter space for you to hold on to, which is good, because you'll need it.

