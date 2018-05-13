Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 sex positions for your wedding night

Wedding Night 3 sex positions to try out

Wedding night sex varies for everybody, but you should try these fun positions for a more blissful honeymoon.

3 sex positions for your wedding night

Wedding night just got better

(Cosmopolitan)

Whatever your situation is, it's wedding night sex, so try to make it as special as possible.

Below are some fun positions to try out for that erotic pleasure on your first night as a married couple.

ALSO READ: 3 exciting sex positions perfect for it

1. Happily ever after

Let him give you a full body massage with a scented candle or bar that melts into massage oil. Then wait until you're arching your back because you want him so bad, then have him slide onto your body and enter from behind.

3 sex positions for your wedding night play

Happily ever after

(Cosmopolitan)

 

2. Wedding presence

You can make sex new again by super concentrating on undressing each other like it's the first time. Then stand at the foot of the bed and remove each other's wedding attire slowly, piece by piece, and kissing every part of each other's body.

3 sex positions for your wedding night play

Wedding presence

(Cosmopolitan)

 

ALSO READ: How to eat it like a professional

3. Bed bliss

3 sex positions for your wedding night play

Bed bliss

(Cosmopolitan)

This night might have more meaning if you are a virgin. Have your partner lie on top of the length of your body, chest to chest, legs to legs and you rock against him gently with your hips and hands. A very sweet way to start as husband and wife.

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

