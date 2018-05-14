3 new positions you should know about

news

The doggy-position is frequently considered as one position, but there are other kinds of doggy-styles you might not have tried out and this can make your sexual experience with your partner way different.

So if you're looking at changing from the regular doggy-style sex to new ways to have doggy sex, below are some unique doggy sex-styles for that optimal pleasure tonight.

1. The tight-Legged doggy

Start by having your girl keep her legs closed and open yours around them. Then get her to arch her back and lean on her hands rather than lean down and rest on her elbows on the bed. In order to help her maintain that position, wrap your hand around her hair and give it a casual tug while having sex. You can also rub her spine lightly and even hug her waist while you penetrate her.

2. The upright torsos

Start by lifting your torso along with your partner's so that you're upright while you thrust. Doing this in a location where she's facing the bedpost, will allow her to place her hands there to maintain balance while you're going in and out. Then use your free hands to caress her breasts and butt, rub her shoulders and get a better grip for thrusting.

3. Climbing to the top

While she's in position, stand up and place your body right above her butt. Then, bend down so that you can place your dick inside her. Make sure that you may end up falling on top of her. Place your hands on her back without pressing down, or use the help of a wall or bedpost to maintain balance. Just make sure you don't hit your head and be careful not to thrust too quickly.