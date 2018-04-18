3 important things you must do after sex

Start reading if you do not want to visit the hospital regularly due to STI's after great sex.
We know the last thing you want is to end up in the clinic with a UTI due to you forgetting about things to do after sex.
See 3 post sex rules below.
You do have to urinate after sex. If you don't urinate after sex or flush your urethra, you might be creating room for bacteria which can lead to a urinary tract infection. So, 10 minutes is safe to hit the toilet just after a little cuddle time.
Some women sometimes bleed during intercourse. And this is normal except you have vaginismus, vulvodynia or another ailment which induces painful sex. So, take time to check for vaginal bleeding. But if you observe regular bleeding after sex, you should spend more time on foreplay to ensure vaginal readiness.
You don't have to shower immediately you have sex. You can wipe yourself down with a mild, odourless wipe. This will keep things fresh. However, when you do shower, simply rinse the entire vulva with warm water and do not use soap because if soap is being used, it can cause irritation.