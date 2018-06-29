11 different types of orgasms and here's how to have them

news

Right from the clitoral orgasms to nipple climaxes to some even we have never heard of.

Below are all the kinds of orgasms the female body is capable of and to have them.

1. The clitoral orgasm

The clitoris is the go-to sweet spot for most women when they want to experience the pleasure and release of an orgasm. But while clitoral orgasms may be the most accessible kind, this tiny, mostly hidden bliss button is highly due to the individual. Every woman prefers a different type of touch here to reach climax. Having it touched, caressed, or stroked via direct or indirect stimulation prompts an increase in blood flow to the area, making the clitoris engorged and in need of release.

2. The G-spot orgasm

Your G-spot is on the front wall of your vagina, about halfway between your vaginal opening and cervix. It's not something you can see but you can usually feel it. Insert a finger into your vagina and press forward. Pressing this spot gently and stroking it lightly is what many women do to prime themselves for a G-spot orgasm, also known as a vaginal orgasm.

3. The blended orgasm

If you can handle two, three, or even four times the intensity and pleasure of a regular orgasm, this kind of orgasm is for you. A blended orgasm is a climax that happens when more than one erogenous zone is being stimulated at the same time. G-spot penetration along with clitoral touching is one way to experience the explosive orgasm that typically results. But it could also come from vaginal penetration along with clitoral, nipple, or anal stimulation—or all of these simultaneously. The more stimulation there is, the more blood flow will result, and the bigger the orgasm will be.

4. The anal orgasm

Anal sex or anal play isn't every woman's cup of tea. Some love it and others don't care for it at all. But if you're in the former category an anal orgasm is one you should know about. This because the anus and rectum are so close to the vagina and clitoris and are connected by a thin stretch of tissue called the perineum—they share many of the same nerves and muscles, including the PC (or pelvic floor) muscle. The PC muscle is highly sensitive for many women, and stimulating it can trigger a vaginal orgasm.

5. The deep vaginal erogenous zone orgasm

The clitoris and G-spot aren't the only pleasure buttons below the belt. There are additional erogenous zones inside the vagina that when touched the right way can lead to what are collectively known as a deep vaginal orgasm.

6. The squirting orgasm

The female ejaculation really exists. It's the hallmark of this type of orgasm. Sometimes when women are sexually aroused or stimulated there is an expulsion of fluid from the glands around the urethra or anterior surface of the vagina during or before orgasm, though it’s still hotly contested where the fluid actually comes from. G-spot stimulation is the type of touching that typically leads to squirting. But caressing and teasing the area surrounding the urethra has also been known to result in a soak-the-sheets climax.

7. The cervical orgasm

Cervical stimulation is linked to strong, intense orgasms. It's best to try a cervical orgasm when you're super aroused and have had lots of foreplay, which can make your cervix more receptive to touch. Try having your partner use slow, deep strokes, or if his penis is too much, use fingers or a vibrator. Just don't push it if it's not working for you—there are plenty of other ways to experience an orgasm.

8. The nipple orgasm

You know your breasts and nipples are major erogenous zones; your nipples especially react to being touched and stroked, since they're loaded with nerve endings and super sensitive skin. But some women really can experience a big orgasm just by having their nipples caressed and kissed. There's no clear consensus on how many women are able to orgasm without any below the belt contact.

9. The exercise orgasm

Reaching climax while engaged in a tough workout may sound a little strange. But workout-induced orgasms, or coregasms, are real. One of the ways to induce an orgasm is to super-squeeze your PC muscles and you can develop them and make them stronger. If someone has very well developed PC muscles and during exercises, they really start to contract them, I think orgasms are absolutely possible during that.

10. The sleep orgasm

Some women can have an orgasm during an erotic dream while sleeping. According to health, there's a report indicates that 37% of women have had one of these sleep orgasms by the time they’re 45, but it’s difficult to know how common they really are. Sleep orgasms usually start with a sexy dream, which causes increased blood flow to the genitals as well as major relaxation, which somehow allows the body to reach orgasm while a woman isn't even awake.

11. Multiple orgasms

You can't have too much of a good thing, right? That's the appeal of multiple orgasms, something women can indulge in because unlike men, females don't experience a refractory period after climaxing that requires some downtime before gearing up for round two. Women reach a certain heightened state of ecstasy with their first orgasm and they can stay up there on this plateau. With more and more simulation, they can have multiple orgasms.