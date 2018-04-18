10 simple ways to have harder erection

news

The D is a very delicate and probably the most cherished part of your body. We totally get it.

Considering the fact that you love your D and want what's best for it as well learning how to get harder erections, below are few ways you can achieve that hard erection you so desire to make that amazing pussy yearning for more of you.

1. Do not watch porn while masturbating

Watching lots of porn separates you from sex. It is good to imagine and not watch porn while masturbating. This because when you watch it, you’re not able to suitably relate with your spouse. So, when next you masturbate do not watch porn.

2. Get lots of sleep

Your erections equate to the kind of sleep you get each night. You probably didn’t know this is true. While you asleep you have within three to five hour-long erections. Waking up with an erection in the morning can indicate everything is working well with your D and this also known as the morning wood. These erections send oxygenated blood to your D. So get lots of sleep for that superb erection.

3. Lose the tummy fat

You need to have some level of control on your weight. packing lots of fat around your stomach region ain't sexy at all and this increases your risk of having diabetes which also leads to impotency. So, If you’re overweight now, start losing the body fat and watch out for harder erections.

4. Cut down on the stress levels

Pressure or stress is a significant erectile killer. You put yourself at a high risk of erectile dysfunction if If you live or work in a high-stress environment. Long-term consequences of stress are a hardening of the arteries which leads to weak erections. For harder erections, do more exercise such as walking, swimming e.t.c.

5. Eat more berries

Berries or dark fruits such as blueberries, elderberries, and blackberries contain high levels of anthocyanins which is a strong antioxidant that supports erections.

6. Pelvic floor workout/kegels

Exercise your pelvic floor by doing kegels. If this is being done daily, you will notice a huge difference in your erections. To do Kegels, you contract the same muscles you use to stop peeing midstream. Hold them for 5-10 seconds and release.

7. Take more dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids and epicatechins which aims to increase blood flow. Eating 1.6 ounces of dark chocolate a day brings harder erections to your D.

8. Withhold ejaculation

To withhold ejaculation actually helps to make your D stronger. In other words, if you make it five minutes without ejaculating, you already do wonders to make your D stronger.

9. Watch less porn

Too much porn can cause harm to your actual sex life. Extreme porn usage actually hinders you from being stimulated by your partner. So, reduce porn for a couple of weeks and watch your erections as they should be getting harder.

10. If you are on medication

If you are on medication, it can cause weak erections. Therefore, if you are on a prescription medication, many of them are associated with sexual dysfunction. So make a list of the ones you’re taking and study the side effects.