Woman exposes househelp that kept several charms

news

A woman has come on Facebook to reveal that her newly employed house help was found with all sorts of charms.

According to the woman with the Facebook name, Abimbola Abiola Abolanle, the charms were found in the room of the domestic help who she employed three days earlier.

ALSO READ: Yahoo boys claim to use charm in defrauding victims

Based on the reports, the young man whose name was not revealed seemed to have no motive for having the charms in his possession.

A country buried in superstition and selfish ambitions

In the last three years, there has been an increase in occurrences which revolved around the use of charms and ritualism in a bid to make quick money.

Men, women, teenagers have been lured into the depths of black magic stemming from superstitious beliefs .

ALSO READ: Yahoo boys in Delta arrested on their way from rituals

Parents turning on children, children on parents, the tales are endless and might be the only plausible motive for the young suspects evil agenda.