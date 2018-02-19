Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman exposes househelp that kept several charms

Wonders Shall Never End Househelp caught with charms three days after resumption

The young man whose name was not revealed seemed to have no motive for having the charms in his possession.

Juju Charm play

Juju Charm

A woman has come on Facebook to reveal that her newly employed house help was found with all sorts of charms.

According to the woman with the Facebook name, Abimbola Abiola Abolanle, the charms were found in the room of the domestic help who she employed three days earlier.

Househelp caught with charms play

Househelp caught with charms

(instagram)

 

A country buried in superstition and selfish ambitions

In the last three years, there has been an increase in occurrences which revolved around the use of charms and ritualism in a bid to make quick money.

Men, women, teenagers have been lured into the depths of black magic stemming from superstitious beliefs.

Parents turning on children, children on parents, the tales are endless and might be the only plausible motive for the young suspects evil agenda.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

