Police deny shooting 4 persons in Kano

  • Published:
The Kano Police Command has denied a media report alleging that its officers shot four persons at Shoporite located in Ado Bayero Shopping Mall Kano on June 17.

The denial is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Majiya  and issued to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

The attention of Kano police command is drawn to a media publication by Solacebase media that police on guard duty allegedly shot four persons at Shoprite Kano on June 17.

“The reporter did not verify nor balanced his story but went on to publish.”

According to him, ongoing construction works from Dangi round about to Zoological Garden along Zoo Road in Kano had created heavy traffic flow forcing the closure of recreation centres in the area.

He however said that some youths protested over the closure, throwing stones and vandalising public and private properties, a situation that necessitated police intervention to restore order.

“Police would not fold it’s arms and watch while law and order is broken,” he stressed, insisting that when the stampede occurred the police acted professionally and never shot at anyone.

The command’s spokesman further insisted that that the police neither used firearm nor even teargas.

“Minimum force was used to disperse the protestants, while children and properties were professionally safeguarded by the police and sister security agencies working at the place and peace was brought under control within shortest time.”

Majiya stressed that the people of Kano enjoyed peaceful Sallah celebration with many trooping to other recreation centres to celebrate Eid-El-Fitr.

