Meet Cussons Baby Moments top 10 finalists

Cussons Baby Moments Meet competitions top 10 finalists

One of these beautiful babies will be crowned ‘Cussons Baby of the Year 2018’ at #TheMagicFinale this weekend!

  Published:
Hello Moms, daddies, friends and family, the Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 5 is at its final stage and we say a big thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey at different times and stages these past few weeks.

This year 4,004 babies contested for the Baby of the Year award in the Cussons Baby Moments Competition, recording over a million votes in the course of a 4 week voting period mixed with Judges’ screening stages in between.

Please allow us introduce to you, our Top 10 finalists. One of these beautiful babies will be crowned ‘Cussons Baby of the Year 2018’ at #TheMagicFinale this weekend!

These little stars wouldn’t have made it this far without your help and support. We can’t wait to crown a new Baby of the Year, best wishes to all our Top 10 finalists. See you at #TheMagicFinale

Follow @cussonsbabyng, and checkout hashtag #CBM5 #MakingMagicMemories and #TheMagicFinale on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.

 

This is a sponsored post.

