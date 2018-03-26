Home > Gist > Metro >

Final year student of EBSU reportedly dies in her sleep

Strange Things Final year student reportedly dies in her sleep

According to reports, Doris was found dead, this morning, Monday, March 26, 2018.

  • Published:
The Deceased Doris Chinaza Edeh play

The Deceased Doris Chinaza Edeh

(instagram)
A final year student of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has died mysteriously in her sleep.

The deceased identified as Doris Chinaza Edeh was a final year student of the Sociology Department of the school.

ALSO READ: Tears as 8-months pregnant woman dies a month after wedding

Her corpse has now been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre.

May her soul rest in peace.

Friends mourn bride-to-be who died in her sleep

Similarly, friends and family members of Joy Chinonye Nnokam, a young bride-to-be whose wedding was scheduled to hold early this year, were thrown into shock and mourning after she reportedly died in her sleep on Sunday, December 10, 2017.

play

According to some of the grief-stricken friends who posted the sad news on Facebook, Nnokam had returned from church on the day of the incident and after having lunch with her family members, she went to bed for a nap but never woke up.

play

ALSO READ: Mother, daughter die in accident while shopping for wedding

The friends who have been lamenting her early demise, said Nnokam was a very friendly, kind and industrious young woman who had her life mapped out but did not live long enough to fulfil her dreams.

