A final year student of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has died mysteriously in her sleep.

The deceased identified as Doris Chinaza Edeh was a final year student of the Sociology Department of the school.

According to reports, Doris was found dead, this morning , Monday, March 26, 2018.

Her corpse has now been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre.

May her soul rest in peace.

Friends mourn bride-to-be who died in her sleep

Similarly, friends and family members of Joy Chinonye Nnokam, a young bride-to-be whose wedding was scheduled to hold early this year, were thrown into shock and mourning after she reportedly died in her sleep on Sunday, December 10, 2017.

According to some of the grief-stricken friends who posted the sad news on Facebook, Nnokam had returned from church on the day of the incident and after having lunch with her family members, she went to bed for a nap but never woke up.

The friends who have been lamenting her early demise, said Nnokam was a very friendly, kind and industrious young woman who had her life mapped out but did not live long enough to fulfil her dreams.