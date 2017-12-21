news

A beautiful young lady, Esther Ngozi Obunwa, has thrown her family and friends into mourning after she died just nine days after giving birth to her first child in Abia State.

Esther, according to a Facebook user who is also her husband's older brother, Victor Obunwa, got married in March of 2017 and gave up the ghost on Sunday, December 17, a few days after welcoming her first child, a baby girl.

Victor who shared the story on his page, said the deceased left behind the one-week-old baby and her husband and family members have been inconsolable since then.

This is what Victor posted on his wall:

“What a black Sunday to the family of Godwin E. Egbucha as we lost a nine-months wedded wife to the cold hand of death, Mrs Esther Ngozi Obunwa, the wife of my immediate younger brother, Pastor Chinedu ThankGod Obunwa.

They got married on Sunday, March 26, 2017, and she died on Sunday, December 17, 2017, leaving behind a one week and two days old daughter.

Death, you are wicked; you always cause sorrows and sadness in the midst of happiness and joy.”

Another family friend, Clement Donsmart, also expressed his sadness over the sad demise of the young woman who was looking forward to motherhood.

"What a wicked world we are living in! Death, has taken away a young woman who wedded only nine months ago, Mrs Esther Ngozi Obunwa, from the family of Mr/Mrs Godwin Egbucha and Pastor Thankgod Obunwa, of Obiahia Asa Ukwa West LGA in Abia State, leaving behind a one week and two days old child to face the realities in life.

It is so painful to believe that my elder brother's wife is gone. Tears are not enough to express how I feel.

Oh death, why are you so wicked? You always dwell in the midst of happiness. You have taken away our pride, our joy, a wife that understands the mind of the husband and brothers-in-law.

Aunty Ngo as we fondly call you, rest in peace. Smart loves you and still does not believe that it is true farewell.

My big aunty, who will call me my Clems again as you used to call me? Rest in the bosom of the Lord, till we meet to part no more."

May her soul rest in peace.