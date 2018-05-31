Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wizkid names his 3 biggest songs in Nigeria at the moment

Wizkid has named his three biggest songs in the country at the moment and it is no surprise who holds the number one spot.

  • Published:
play Wizkid lists his three biggest songs in the country (MichaelTubes)
Wizkid in an interview with Julie Adenuga of Beats 1 has listed his top three songs in the country currently.

The Starboy who recently made history when he became the first African artist to sell out the 20,000 O2 arena has stayed back in the United Kingdom to conclude work on his forthcoming album, while performing at other events including a concert in Dublin.

 

Stopping by at Beats1 for a chat, Wizkid revealed the three songs that he believes are the biggest in the country at the moment.

According to him, the number one song in the country is his hit single Soco which features Terri, Spotless and Ceeza Milli, ''Definitely, Soco, that is the biggest song''.

His second pick is Tekno's 'Jogodo', and speaking on his relationship with the singer which was strained at a point last year, but shared the same stage with him at the recently held AfroRepublik concert, he says''Tekno is my G, a very talented person, and I have known him for a while.''

play Tekno performing at the Wizkid O2 Arena concert (MichaelTubes)

 

Then he went ahead to reveal that new Starboy signing, Terri who got his attention via an Instagram video and was on the second verse of the group single, Soco is actually the younger brother to Tekno.

Completing his list is Olamide's 'Kana' which also features Wizkid.

The singer used the opportunity to announce his forthcoming album titled, Made in Lagos, which he reveals is a 10 track body of work solely by him and will not have any featured artist.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW HERE

