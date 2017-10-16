Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

The rift between Wizkid and Tekno appears to over as the duo were both seen at a club partying over the weekend.

Tekno and Wizkid play

Tekno and Wizkid

(THE NET)
The rift between Wizkid and Tekno seems to have ended as they both spotted partying together.

On Sunday, October 15, 2017, a video of the two partying together at a nightclub surfaced on the Internet.

This is coming few months after Wizkid and Tekno had a brawl on social media platform, Twitter.

Tekno and Wizkid squash their beef, party together in Lagos

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

It all started when a Twitter fan who regarded Tekno as an upcoming artist compared to Wizkid and Davido. The 'Yawa' singer replied with some air of confidence and humor tweeting that the world would soon know who is more international.

He however didn't see it coming as Wizkid threw a sub at Tekno with a 'duck face' tweet.

ALSO READ: Wizkid's baby mama blasts Tekno and Davido

Well, that is in the past as the two pop stars were gisting and partying at an unidentified night club in Lagos state.

The pair would later perform at Felabration yesterday, Sunday, October 16, 2017.

The final day of the 2017 edition of Felabration took place on Sunday October 15, 2017 at the New Afrikan Shrine. It was rolled in grand style with some of Africa’s finest musicians taking to the stage to close the show.

Wizkid performing at Felabration 2017 Closing Concert Lagos play

Wizkid performing at Felabration 2017 Closing Concert Lagos

(Pulse)

 

The event which held at the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Lagos, was packed to the brim as thousands made the yearly journey to pay respect to a hero of the culture. There were thousands in the packed venue, and outside was a carnival, with several thousands of people seeking entrance.

