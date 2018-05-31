Wizkid says his new album will be titled ‘Made In Lagos’

Home > Entertainment > Music >

According to Wizkid, he will not be featuring any artiste on the album.

Award winning singer, Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid has revealed that the title of his upcoming album is  ‘Made In Lagos’.

He said this while speaking with DJ Tim Westwood in the UK.

“The new album is called Made in Lagos, Wizkid Made in Lagos; 10 tracks, no features just straight Wizkid,” 360Nobs reports.

Back in the hood

When asked about his folks in Surulere where he came from, the singer said that he feels good going to back there to inspire others.

He said “Everytime I go back, I’m always in my hood. I like to hang out with them, let them feel me and know that its not magic. If I can do it then you can. I like to inspire the kids.”

Wizkid also dropped a hint on his upcoming collaboration with Skepta  saying “My collaboration with Skepta is also in the works, it will drop very soon. I don’t want to say anything more on that.”

Wizkid made history during his AfroRepublik concert which held at the 20,000 capacity 02 arena, Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Wizkid's last project 'Sounds From The Other Side' which came out on July 14, 2017 received favourable reviews. Acts such as Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Drake, Major Lazer, Efya and others were guests on the album.

In a run-up to his next album, Wizkid has dropped the singles 'Manya', 'Soco' featuring Terri, Spotless and Ceeza Milli, 'Fake Love' with Duncan Mighty.  He has also featured on the singles 'Nowo' by DJ Spinall and 'Kana' by Olamide.

