Olamide X Wizkid - ''Kana''

YBNL boss Olamide and Starboy, Wizkid team up on new single, 'Kana'

play Olamide X Wizkid collaborate on ''Kana'' (BukiHQ)
Olamide and Wizkid are two of the biggest names in the industry, and together they serve up a new banger titled ''Kana''.

The duo who have earlier collaborated on 'Omotoshan' off Olamide's debut album, Rapsodi and later on 'Confam Ni' have since gone ahead to achieve great strides individually.

'Kana' sees the YBNL and Starboy honchos reunite and deliver a vibey mid-tempo record.

In the new single, Olamide and Wizkid promise to pamper the women they love and provide them with the best of everything they need.

'Kana' premiered on Beats 1 on Thursday, 3rd May, 2018 and it reaffirms that the musical chemistry between two of Nigeria's biggest stars is definitely here to stay.

The single is produced by Mutay, one half of the Legendury Beatz duo.

Naira Marley x Olamide x Lil Kesh - Issa Goal (Official Music Video)
