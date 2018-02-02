Home > Entertainment > Music >

Video: Simi - 'One kain'

This video brings to life everyday relationship struggles from being in the friend zone to being the main squeeze.

X3M Music recording artist and songstress Simi just released the visuals to One Kain one of the songs off her sophomore album SIMISOLA.

This video brings to life everyday relationship struggles from being in the friend zone to being the main squeeze. It depicts 2 childhood friends who couldn't make up their mind about either dating each other or just remain best friends” Another masterpiece from Simi, it's a must watch!

The video was directed by Ani James of AJE Filmworks.

