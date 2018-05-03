Top 5 unforgettable performances at Music Awards

news

Headies 2018 marks the 12th edition of the music awards and we look back at the Top 5 unforgettable performances in it's history.

The organizers of the awards have rolled out the nominees list , which in its usual manner has generated controversy, and also unveiled the hosts for this years event clearing the path for the event which is holding at an unusual time of the year as against its traditional end of the year date.

The Headies which is regarded as Nigeria's most consistent and glamorous awards show has attempted to raise the bar with every edition, whether they have succeeded at that or not, is a debate for another day.

However, outside the presentation of awards on the night and the drama that usually comes from winners or losers, another highlight of every edition of The Headies revolves around the performances by top Nigerian artists.

Whether it is bringing the audience to their feet with high energy performances, or an unending round of applause with powerful emotional ballads, or at times, bringing down the roof with well orchestrated routines and surprise collaborations, the Headies stage has witnessed some of the most memorable performances of all time.

Here are our 5 Top unforgettable performances at the music awards.

1. Dbanj - 'Tongolo' (2005)

The first edition of the Headies award set the perfect stage for the Kokomaster who had recently returned to the country with his single, Tongolo the number one song in the land.

We have come to expect the unexpected from D'Banj, but no one was prepared for him stepping out on stage in a towel with the words, 'What's The Koko' boldly written on it.

Alongside Don Jazzy, the duo performed the hit single and brought the building down.

2. Rooftop Mcs featuring Cobhams - Lagimo (2008)

Gospel rap duo of Soul Snatcha and So Kleva, jointly known as Rooftop Mcs had featured iconic producer Cobhams Asuquo on their hit song, ''Lagimo''.

Performing at the 2008 edition of the Headies, the duo had climbed on stage to deliver their rap verses, but at the point when the visually impaired Cobhams, took his verse, he slumped to his knees as he performed.

This brought a chilling feel to those who witnessed the performance, as a large percentage of the crowd stood up and applauded the performance till the very end, with a few left teary eyed.

3. 2baba - Free (2009)

The fourth edition of the Headies awards in 2009 was held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, the first time the awards was hosted outside Lagos.

Rounding up performances on the night was the legendary 2baba, who was brought on stage in a cage as he performed his song, ''Free''.

2face's set remains one of the best in Headies history.

4. Vector - King Kong (2015)

The 2015 edition of the editions remains one of the most talked about due to the drama that occurred between Olamide and Don Jazzy on stage.

But outside the controversies, the night also witnessed top notch performances and rapper Vector delivered a stand out set that wowed the crowd.

Dressed in an all black Agbada (Traditional wear), the rapper took to stage complete with his hypeman, dancers and popular Yoruba Eyo Masquerades as he performed his hit single, 'King Kong'.

Vector also rounded up his performance with a freestyle where he paid tribute to Goldie which had the crowd jumping off their seats.

5. P Square - Roll it (2014)

Back when the twins were still one, no be two, P Square is widely regarded as the best stage performers in the country.

The 2014 edition of the awards show provided the twins another opportunity to bring their costumes, dance, and energy to the Headies stage as they performed ''Roll It''.